Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

Press Highlights
2023-06-22 | 02:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor&#39;s mission in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

 Prosecutor in France and founder of the Sherpa association, William Bourdon, has confirmed that "the case filed against the governor of the Central Bank Riad Salameh, in France is reaching its conclusion, and the current objective is to open other files against individuals who participated with the governor in the crimes committed and those who caused the major collapse in Lebanon, as well as others who contributed to the widespread corruption.

This is part of the effort to end the prevailing impunity in Lebanon.

He announced that his office had initiated the necessary procedures to open these files and called on other offices to take similar actions to seek justice for the Lebanese people.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanon newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

During a press conference at the Bar Association, he explained that "this process will not directly return the money to depositors, but it will restore rights to the Lebanese state. Another path related to the depositors emerged after discovering files and suspicions in several Lebanese banks and their branches abroad regarding manipulation of accounting restrictions and budgets and other abnormal matters currently under investigation in preparation for filing a complaint. If a result is reached, a lawsuit will be filed against these banks on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy, which can be used to prosecute bank officials and directors."

In turn, the head of the Beirut Bar Association's Committee for the Protection of Depositors' Rights, Karim Daher, affirmed that caution must be exercised regarding any attempts to mislead the recovery of depositors' funds in Lebanon.

"The current legal proceedings in the case filed against Salameh on charges of forgery, embezzlement, and money laundering are not only a case against the governor, his partners, and his aides," he explained.

"The complaint is filed against unknown individuals, a group of criminals, and anyone who the investigation reveals to be involved, whether as a perpetrator or a partner in the unprecedented financial collapse in Lebanon and the process of seizing deposits and the resulting damages." He further stated.

"This means that anyone who appears in the investigation to have any role, whether direct or indirect, in these cases, will be pursued in France. It should be noted that many depositors hope that if the governor is convicted, they will quickly recover their money, but this is inaccurate," he added.

He said, "Two paths govern the recovery of depositors' funds: the first is that the funds to be recovered will be claimed on a personal basis, and this is what the Legislation and Issues Department at the Ministry of Justice has done."

"The second path directly concerns the depositors, and there is a misleading notion among depositors that participating in a complaint against the governor in France will return their funds to them, which is inaccurate," he stressed.

"The truth is that there is a path devised by William Bourdon and initiated in France for some depositors in Lebanese banks. Through this path, it is possible to pursue the banks and their branches abroad, as well as the banking officials and influential individuals who unlawfully transferred funds from Lebanon," he concluded.

 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Corruption

Lebanon

France

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

France calls on Lebanon to seize opportunity of Wednesday's parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-12

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-21

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-21

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-20

Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

15 dead in Iran after drinking bootleg booze: state media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30

More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More