French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

Press Highlights
2023-06-24 | 00:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French Presidential Envoy&#39;s visit to Lebanon: A &#39;stalling&#39; mission or a step forward?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

While the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, was collecting his papers and packing his bags to return to Paris, concluding a three-day visit to Lebanon, circles closely related to the new French move described the visit as "stalling," rather than floating the "Titanic," according to an earlier description by Le Drian himself of Lebanon’s situation.   

Will the mission of the French Presidential Envoy be better off when he returns again next month, as was reported?  

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.    

In parallel, the five-party committee, which includes the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, returned to move from Beirut in particular, as its ambassadors met on Friday at the Pine Residence for a breakfast table at Le Drian's invitation.   

A diplomatic source told "Agence France-Presse" (AFP) that they "agreed on the need to elect without delay a president for Lebanon in preparation for embarking on economic and social reforms within the framework of a program for the advancement [of the country], in return for obtaining the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)."  

As for the French envoy, he said his mission is an attempt to "immediately get out of the political deadlock and then consider a program of reforms for Lebanon to restore vitality and hope."  

On the other hand, the circles accompanying Le Drian's move were asking: What is the justification for his mission in the first place? Was the Elysee unaware of the Lebanese presidential facts before President Emmanuel Macron assigned Le Drian to travel to Lebanon to investigate the facts?   

According to Nidaa al-Watan, these circles raised a question mark about Paris setting its envoy's visit to Lebanon before the June 14 session. However, the French position was keen to hold the presidential elections before the end of June, hinting at imposing sanctions on the obstructors.   

Does this mean that the French side intended to jump over the results of June 14?  

The same circles told Nidaa al-Watan that the French circles had received a "shock" with the Christians' agreement on Azour's support.   

The Shiite duo was also "similarly shocked" due to what this intersection led to in the supremacy of its candidate over the duo’s candidate.  

These circles conclude by saying that what resulted from the mission of Macron's envoy was to give a signal that the unilateral French role had emerged from the internal game in Lebanon, and its influence on it diminished.  

On the other hand, the focus has become on what will happen outside Lebanon, which means that the 13th session to elect the new president will not occur in the foreseeable future.  

As a result of the three days that Le Drian spent in his discussions with Lebanese officials, the following can be concluded:  

Le Drian did not mention the name of any candidate, but he asked some of those he met about their preferred candidate, and he did not initiate any name.  

If the concerned forces, that is, those supporting Frangieh's candidacy and those opposing him, looked to the full half of the cup of the French movement and used the "reconnaissance" tour in the interest of its battle, then some of those who met Le Drian from outside the lineups came out with the impression that Paris may start thinking differently and work to dig the "mountain of Plan B with a needle," especially since the focus of Le Drian's discussions focused on understanding between the Lebanese as an entry point to addressing the presidential crisis, in exchange for his failure to defend the initiative of Frangieh’s presidency.  

Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri had a different assessment, as he said that Le Drian had given Frangieh "a signal to distinguish him from others by inviting him to lunch."   

He added that he was ready to participate in any dialogue called to him in the parliament by assigning someone from the Development and Liberation bloc.  

When asked if Le Drian discussed the possibility of the third option, he replied: "I told him that dialogue determines the names, and the reasons for Hezbollah and Frangieh's adherence, the most important of which is that he is honest and frank and adheres to his words."   

He said, "We feel that America prefers the army commander, while Saudi Arabia is still positioned not to put a 'veto' on any name."  

In turn, "Al-Manar“ TV channel, affiliated with Hezbollah, said that Le Drian "admitted to some of those he met that Azour's chances are zero!"  

The third and final day was marked by an intensive program of meetings at the Pine Residence, which included the former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, his son, the head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, the head of the Kataeb Party, Samy Gemayel, and the visit of the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, at his headquarters in Yarzeh, in addition to meetings with blocs and representatives from all sides.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

French

Presidential

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Paris

Elections

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-14

French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-23

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-23

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-22

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More