Shows
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
2023-06-27 | 01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
In the aftermath of parliamentary elections over a year ago, the Sunni political landscape in Lebanon continues to face challenges. Sunni MPs have failed to form a cohesive parliamentary bloc that could fill the Sunni political void.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Since the elections, the presence of former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora has diminished, while former PM Tamam Salam has remained silent, although his chances for the same position are still intact.
In contrast, the standing of former ambassador Nawaf Salam, whose name was proposed by France, has receded and has not been endorsed by any Arab country.
Furthermore, former PM Saad Hariri remains present despite his absence. Speculations and unreliable news suggest the existence of deputies representing him who will abide by his secret agreement in the presidential elections.
Some sources confirmed that the information circulating regarding the visit of the Saudi ambassador to the United Arab Emirates to Hariri and his discussion about his relocation to Paris is not accurate or true. The reason behind these rumors is attributed to "some individuals whose interests lie in promoting Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency." The primary objective is to undermine Hariri's relationship with Saudi Arabia, which "does not require intermediaries to strengthen it."
However, several indicators support this idea, such as Hariri's recent appearance at the graduation ceremony of Al-Majd schools, where he concluded his speech by expressing gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Crown Prince. Additionally, a Saudi citizen's tweet critical of Hariri was deleted after high-ranking officials in the Kingdom intervened.
Close sources emphasized that Hariri has not expressed political opinions or stances regarding the Lebanese presidency. There has been no communication between him and any Sunni MPs before or after the parliamentary session, and he is not represented by a deputy or a parliamentary bloc in the Parliament. This conclusion has been confirmed recently by Ahmad Hariri, who refused to provide any political position related to the presidential elections.
On the other hand, there is noticeable Arab discontent with the Sunni position in general, specifically with Sunni MPs, due to fragmentation and disputes among them. While each faction or bloc has its representation and reflection, the Sunnis alone suffer from a state of confusion resulting from the fragmentation of Sunni MPs and the absence of unified decision-making.
While eight Sunni MPs align themselves and form an alliance with Hezbollah and Amal Movement, there are approximately 18 MPs who are either independents or part of the "Revolution" deputies.
Additionally, four Sunni deputies joined the "Parliamentary Moderation" bloc or the "National Consensus" bloc, which has one additional member numerically. This makes Hariri's absence evident in the Sunni arena, as none of the existing figures have been able to fill the void.
This raised questions about Hariri's potential return amid growing discussions of an imminent settlement, although the indications regarding its timing, location, and participants have not been clarified.
In response to this vacuum, Saudi Arabia refuses to assume the role of guardian over the Sunni MPs or others. Through its ambassador, the Kingdom took the initiative to receive them and expressed support for their meeting at Dar al-Fatwa, which aimed to reunite the deputies before they scattered.
As a result, each of them now tweets under the umbrella of their interests, leading to their absence from the political decision-making scene. Although the parliamentary blocs may agree on vital life and livelihood issues, they diverge in political choices and differ on the presidential candidate's name.
Although the parliamentary blocs agree on vital life and livelihood issues, they diverge in political choices and differ on the presidential candidate's name. Differences also prevailed among them regarding selecting a representative to meet with the French presidential envoy, which prompted Deputy Ahmed Al-Khair to issue a clarifying statement after the meeting.
The Sunni MPs did not pick up on the Kingdom's signal regarding the new President of the Republic, which has led informed sources to reiterate that Saudi Arabia has spoken its word in the presidential matter. It is no longer fruitful to wait for a secret word from them. While everyone considers the election of Frangieh without their "veto" as a Saudi decision, their ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari, lifted this "veto" but specified the characteristics of the next President, which the Lebanese people must choose.
It is noteworthy that Al-Bukhari did not include Frangieh in his recent tour of officials, although he received him at his residence in Yarze. The sources pointed out that several political parties are making more efforts to open a window with the Kingdom, but their attempts have proven unsuccessful.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Sunni
MP
Lebanon
Lebanese
Le Drian's challenging journey: Navigating the difficulties
Previous
