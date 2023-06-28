Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

Press Highlights
2023-06-28 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

Amidst the fallout of the first phase of French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's mission in Lebanon, all the estimations put forth by the opposition team have gradually collapsed.

When Le Drian left Beirut last Saturday, heading back to Paris, the opposition team embarked on a campaign to distort facts and shift priorities. One example of this is the focus on the end of the role of the opposition's intersectional candidate Jihad Azour immediately after the presidential election session on June 14 and the emphasis on the steadfastness of their candidate, Sleiman Frangieh.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper "Nidaa Al-Watan."
However, it quickly became apparent that Azour, the opposition candidate, remains in the middle of the political movement and is preparing to meet with Le Drian to continue the consultations he conducted in Lebanon. It also became evident that Frangieh has become a bargaining tool.

What are the developments in Hezbollah's stance regarding the presidential election?

According to information from political sources closely connected to the election, the central operations order issued by the decision-making center in Haret Hreik focused on the call for dialogue.

Therefore, the leaders of the first rank in the party engaged in spreading the call and explaining its objectives, according to Hezbollah's vision, to fill the void after Le Drian departed from Beirut.

However, the new aspect in the order of the operations is what has been leaked from Hezbollah regarding dialogue and the stages it will go through. The current first stage includes inviting the opposition team to dialogue with Hezbollah regarding Frangieh, not only as an individual but also as the objective. One of the phrases adopted by the party's working team is the statement, "a president who does not stab the resistance in the back."

As for the second stage, suggested by one of Hezbollah's leaders, involves the readiness of the resistance to transition from adhering to Frangieh as the first and final choice to a dialogue on the party's core issues directly. It was understood that the party would suffice with Frangieh assuming the presidency to avoid raising any other problems, such as undertaking constitutional reforms that fulfill the demands of the southern suburbs.

However, if Frangieh fails to reach the Baabda Palace, Hezbollah will agree to engage with its opponents not based on a third option other than Frangieh and Azour but to seek guarantees, the foremost being the legalization of the armed presence of the resistance spearhead.

It is clear that after the equation of "Frangieh or no one," Hezbollah has started preparing for the equation of "post-Frangieh is the legalization of arms." Despite most Lebanese rejecting the resistance's presidential approach, this approach reveals the impossibility of reaching a beneficial result with a team that obstructs the constitutional process for 12 election sessions.

Political sources draw attention to the movement that the French envoy continues as he sets out to prepare a tour of the five countries, including France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar.

This round will culminate in contacts with Iran in order to practically become part of the Quincy, that is, the Quincy and Tehran. President Nabih Berri had foreseen this development in the work of the Quincy by saying a few days ago that the United States preferred the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, as a candidate for the presidency. This means that the paths will be opened through a dialogue between Washington and Tehran, albeit indirectly, and this dialogue is available through the amended Quincy. On the sidelines, the sources denied what was reported recently about holding a round of dialogue in Saudi Arabia.

In parallel, ongoing internal communications have revealed information about Hezbollah's growing inclination toward the idea of nominating the Army Commander. It was revealed that behind this lies the desire of Haret Hreik to soften its partner in the "Mar Mikhael Understanding," meaning the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil.

Talks with one of the resistance's members about seeking to restore the relationship between Frangieh and Bassil are happening. This has led the same sources to question what Hezbollah is orchestrating in order to maintain control over the presidential election by convincing Bassil to return to the embrace of Haret Hreik.


Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Hezbollah

Sleiman Frangieh

Navigating

Complexities

Resistance

Arms

Legalization

Lebanon

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-19

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Hezbollah says shot down Israel drone in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-15

Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-27

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-26

Le Drian's challenging journey: Navigating the difficulties

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-25

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More