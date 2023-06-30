News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
2023-06-29 | 23:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
The political deadlock in Lebanon has further hindered communication channels during the Eid al-Adha holiday, as the return of French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon in mid-July is eagerly anticipated.
This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa.
Political sources closely following the crisis told Al Anbaa that "there is nothing reassuring in the absence of initiatives that should lead to softening stances, as the existing alignments have complicated matters, deepened the crisis, and led interested parties, including France, to suspend the search for solutions, as they have not witnessed any responsiveness from the political forces to push for ending the presidential vacuum."
"It seems as if they are indifferent to this matter, as clearly demonstrated by Le Drian's exploratory visit," it added.
The sources explained that "Le Drian does not carry a specific initiative to resolve the crisis but seeks to gather information about it."
Meanwhile, the political forces responsible for conducting the presidential elections have succumbed to external pressure, while the final decision ultimately lies within the American-Saudi-Iranian triangle.
France cannot register any positive breakthrough as long as the mentioned countries have not clarified their positions regarding ending the presidential vacuum and electing a president, the sources affirmed.
The role France is playing today is similar to the role President Emmanuel Macron played after the Beirut Port explosion, with his repeated visits to Lebanon.
According to Al Anbaa, the sources believe that electing a president is linked to two factors: a reconciliation conference that the Quintet Committee should oversee to formulate an agreement similar to the Doha Agreement or American-Saudi pressure on Iran to withdraw Hezbollah's veto from this file and allow the election of a president.
The obstruction of the presidential election could have significant ramifications for urgent matters, including appointing a successor to the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, whose term expires on July 31.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Political
Deadlock
France
Envoy
Jean-Yves Le Drian
US
Saudi Arabia
Iran
President
Election
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-27
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
2023-06-27
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:37
US approves sale of ammunition, parts to Taiwan
World News
00:37
US approves sale of ammunition, parts to Taiwan
0
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-22
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-06-22
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
3
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
5
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
6
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
7
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
8
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More