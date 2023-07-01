News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
2023-07-01 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
The Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, along with other state-owned facilities, has declined service quality amid the severe financial crisis.
This downturn has affected the infrastructure, which requires maintenance, as well as the modern security arrangements and services that should be available in the airport lounges and restaurants. Necessities that have become commonplace in airports worldwide have also been impacted.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.
Like other institutions and agencies, Beirut Airport relies on external assistance to ensure its continuity and keep up with regional airport developments.
The Public Works and Transport Minister, Ali Hamieh, announced recently that the current revenue might allow for the development of the airport, which has not seen significant improvements since 1998.
For the past month, the airport's operating agencies have been on high alert to cope with the summer tourism season, expecting thousands of tourists and expatriates to arrive daily.
During this period each year, the airport experiences overwhelming congestion. Authorities are now attempting to avoid this congestion by increasing the number of security forces involved in inspections and passport checks, all while maintaining security.
Recently, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, conducted an inspection tour of the airport accompanied by concerned ministers. He spoke about the efforts "to reflect a positive image of Lebanon through Beirut Airport."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Variety and Tech
High
Alert
Beirut
Airport
Summer
Tourism
Season
Service
Lebanon
Next
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
17:21
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
Lebanon Economy
17:21
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
2
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
3
Press Highlights
00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
4
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
6
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
8
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More