High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

2023-07-01 | 00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
2min
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

The Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, along with other state-owned facilities, has declined service quality amid the severe financial crisis.

This downturn has affected the infrastructure, which requires maintenance, as well as the modern security arrangements and services that should be available in the airport lounges and restaurants. Necessities that have become commonplace in airports worldwide have also been impacted.
 
 
Like other institutions and agencies, Beirut Airport relies on external assistance to ensure its continuity and keep up with regional airport developments.

The Public Works and Transport Minister, Ali Hamieh, announced recently that the current revenue might allow for the development of the airport, which has not seen significant improvements since 1998.

For the past month, the airport's operating agencies have been on high alert to cope with the summer tourism season, expecting thousands of tourists and expatriates to arrive daily.

During this period each year, the airport experiences overwhelming congestion. Authorities are now attempting to avoid this congestion by increasing the number of security forces involved in inspections and passport checks, all while maintaining security.

Recently, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, conducted an inspection tour of the airport accompanied by concerned ministers. He spoke about the efforts "to reflect a positive image of Lebanon through Beirut Airport."

Download now the LBCI mobile app
