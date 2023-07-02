Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

In a mounting presidential crisis, the disagreement over dialogue among Lebanese actors continues to widen. Hezbollah and its allies are pressing for an all-inclusive dialogue that encompasses all presidential candidates, while opponents reject the inclusion of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, among the potential candidates for dialogue.This impasse further hinders any breakthrough in the ongoing presidential crisis.Hezbollah, along with the Amal Movement and their allied factions, support Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency. On the other hand, the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Kataeb Party, and other independent figures oppose Frangieh's ascension and instead back former minister Jihad Azour.The Free Patriotic Movement expresses openness to any other candidate who can secure two-thirds of parliamentary votes in the first electoral session (86 deputies) or gather the presence of two-thirds of parliament members in the second session and elect the president by a "half plus one" majority (65 deputies). However, this remains a challenging prospect.While Christian forces reject the idea of a president being imposed on them, as stated by their representatives in Parliament, Hezbollah denies imposing a president on anyone and calls for "unconditional" dialogue.Mohammad Raad, head of its parliamentary bloc, stated, "We do not want to impose a president on anyone right now. Those dissatisfied with the candidate supported by the resistance and the national duo (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) claim that we do not want a president imposed by the duo."He added, "We say to them, discuss with us, but they say they will not engage in dialogue unless you withdraw your support for this candidate. And we ask, who practices terrorism and imposition? You are the ones doing it."Raad emphasized, "We will not accept preconditions for discussing with you," and stated, "We are open to dialogue. Come and tell us why you do not like our candidate, and we will tell you why we do not like your candidate. Let us discuss the needs and requirements of the current phase and convince you that our choice is better than yours."He considered that "those who do not want to come to an understanding only want to manipulate people's ethics and interests."Raad continued, "We are patient, and we have a long breath. We exercise patience to maintain stability and coexistence with our partners, with whom we differ in vision in this country."He added, "Relying on the intervention of international forces to pressure us into giving up a candidate in favor of another candidate we are not convinced of will be of no avail and will not lead to any result."Christian forces argue that Hezbollah imposes a precondition for dialogue by including Frangieh's name in the list of candidates to be discussed. They believe the party wants dialogue only on Frangieh's name, rejecting other candidates.Hezbollah has reiterated this stance recently, stating that there is no alternative plan to Frangieh's nomination.The visit of French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut last week failed to make any breakthrough in the complex scene, as each party insists on its approach to the presidential file.Ghassan Skaff, who led an initiative in recent weeks to bridge the gap between political factions and support the nomination of Azour, said, "We do not want dialogue based on slogans or preconditions."In a radio statement on Saturday, he added, "We are ready for dialogue, and we are trying to break down the barriers between the components of the nation. We did so in the June 14 session for the presidential elections, where we managed to attract many deputies around the name of the candidate Jihad Azour.""However, what is required is an initiative for dialogue, not a maneuver for dialogue with preconditions. The basis for dialogue should reassure the Lebanese people, and France should sponsor this dialogue," he added.While the Hezbollah and Amal Movement duo insist on supporting Frangieh, their opponents steadfastly support Azour.Member of the Kataeb bloc, MP Salim El Sayegh, stated, "The nomination of former Minister Jihad Azour is very serious, and if we went to a second round on June 14, Azour would be president today."He added, "There is an obstruction preventing the election of a president in Lebanon by the authority." In a televised interview, El Sayegh also pointed out that they advised the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, as they will advise the future president, "not to waste time and to speak with the parties. There is one team that must be spoken to, and that is Hezbollah. It is known what all the parties in Lebanon want."He believed that it was the duty of the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to keep the sessions for electing a president open. Still, Berri did not call for a session because the axis he follows disrupted the quorum in the last session.El Sayegh considered that for the election session to be complete, it must continue until a president is elected.