Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

Press Highlights
2023-07-02 | 01:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for &#39;unconditional&#39; dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

In a mounting presidential crisis, the disagreement over dialogue among Lebanese actors continues to widen. Hezbollah and its allies are pressing for an all-inclusive dialogue that encompasses all presidential candidates, while opponents reject the inclusion of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, among the potential candidates for dialogue.   

This impasse further hinders any breakthrough in the ongoing presidential crisis.  

This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat.    

Hezbollah, along with the Amal Movement and their allied factions, support Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency. On the other hand, the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Kataeb Party, and other independent figures oppose Frangieh's ascension and instead back former minister Jihad Azour.   

The Free Patriotic Movement expresses openness to any other candidate who can secure two-thirds of parliamentary votes in the first electoral session (86 deputies) or gather the presence of two-thirds of parliament members in the second session and elect the president by a "half plus one" majority (65 deputies). However, this remains a challenging prospect.  

While Christian forces reject the idea of a president being imposed on them, as stated by their representatives in Parliament, Hezbollah denies imposing a president on anyone and calls for "unconditional" dialogue.   

Mohammad Raad, head of its parliamentary bloc, stated, "We do not want to impose a president on anyone right now. Those dissatisfied with the candidate supported by the resistance and the national duo (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) claim that we do not want a president imposed by the duo."   

He added, "We say to them, discuss with us, but they say they will not engage in dialogue unless you withdraw your support for this candidate. And we ask, who practices terrorism and imposition? You are the ones doing it."  

Raad emphasized, "We will not accept preconditions for discussing with you," and stated, "We are open to dialogue. Come and tell us why you do not like our candidate, and we will tell you why we do not like your candidate. Let us discuss the needs and requirements of the current phase and convince you that our choice is better than yours."   

He considered that "those who do not want to come to an understanding only want to manipulate people's ethics and interests."  

Raad continued, "We are patient, and we have a long breath. We exercise patience to maintain stability and coexistence with our partners, with whom we differ in vision in this country."   

He added, "Relying on the intervention of international forces to pressure us into giving up a candidate in favor of another candidate we are not convinced of will be of no avail and will not lead to any result."  

Christian forces argue that Hezbollah imposes a precondition for dialogue by including Frangieh's name in the list of candidates to be discussed. They believe the party wants dialogue only on Frangieh's name, rejecting other candidates.   

Hezbollah has reiterated this stance recently, stating that there is no alternative plan to Frangieh's nomination.   

The visit of French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut last week failed to make any breakthrough in the complex scene, as each party insists on its approach to the presidential file.  

Ghassan Skaff, who led an initiative in recent weeks to bridge the gap between political factions and support the nomination of Azour, said, "We do not want dialogue based on slogans or preconditions."   

In a radio statement on Saturday, he added, "We are ready for dialogue, and we are trying to break down the barriers between the components of the nation. We did so in the June 14 session for the presidential elections, where we managed to attract many deputies around the name of the candidate Jihad Azour."  

"However, what is required is an initiative for dialogue, not a maneuver for dialogue with preconditions. The basis for dialogue should reassure the Lebanese people, and France should sponsor this dialogue," he added.  

While the Hezbollah and Amal Movement duo insist on supporting Frangieh, their opponents steadfastly support Azour.   

Member of the Kataeb bloc, MP Salim El Sayegh, stated, "The nomination of former Minister Jihad Azour is very serious, and if we went to a second round on June 14, Azour would be president today."   

He added, "There is an obstruction preventing the election of a president in Lebanon by the authority." In a televised interview, El Sayegh also pointed out that they advised the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, as they will advise the future president, "not to waste time and to speak with the parties. There is one team that must be spoken to, and that is Hezbollah. It is known what all the parties in Lebanon want."  

He believed that it was the duty of the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to keep the sessions for electing a president open. Still, Berri did not call for a session because the axis he follows disrupted the quorum in the last session.   

El Sayegh considered that for the election session to be complete, it must continue until a president is elected.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Presidential

Election

Dialogue

Hezbollah

Sleiman Frangieh

Jihad Azour

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-24

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-01

UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-01

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-29

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
World News
03:49

Hundreds more arrested in fifth night of French rioting

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
World News
04:13

Iran urges France 'to end violent treatment' of protesters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More