Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

Press Highlights
2023-07-04 | 01:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor&#39;s departure as Lebanon&#39;s crisis deepens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

The Deputies of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, are weighing their options these days in a challenging and complex preparation for the day following Salameh's departure from office. All files are "inflamed," especially the deposit losses caused by the Central Bank, the banks, and corruption within the system.  

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.   

However, this issue is pending resolution, awaiting the Parliament's decision and a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the distribution of losses and the restructuring of banks. Today's most urgent issue is the Sayrafa platform: will it continue, stop, or continue for a while and then stop? 

The sources of the governor’s deputies do not yet know the final answer because it is related to the duration of the presidential vacuum and then the formation of a government that falls under the responsibility of appointing a new governor for Banque du Liban.  

According to what those sources told Nidaa al-Watan, "the issue will take many months, and perhaps be very long."

Meanwhile, opinions are conflicting, knowing that the governor's deputies are divided between those accepting and rejecting the Sayrafa platform to date, and none of them explicitly supports it.  

The same sources say: "As for the 'fireball' reaching their lap, will they believe in themselves and stop Sayrafa, or will they succumb to political pressure, especially from the Speaker of Parliament and Prime Minister, Nabih Berri, and Najib Mikati, to preserve the existing status quo with the prevalence of the illusion of monetary stability again? Although there is a cost to the alleged stability? 

According to Nidaa al-Watan's sources, one of the scenarios being discussed is that a deputy of the governor is currently conducting digital maneuvers or simulating a scenario of abandoning the platform to assess the potential impact on the exchange rate.  

This simulation takes into account the money supply in Lebanese lira, the daily market demand for US dollars, and the dollarization rate in the economy, but the possibility of speculation may not be fully taken into account, as was the case in early March when the exchange rate in the parallel market reached 143,000 Lebanese lira and then dropped through an implicit agreement between Salameh and major speculators. 

This effort comes in scrutiny and search for a way out because the governor’s deputies are convinced that large profits from Sayrafa go to banks, bankers, and large financiers, and employees and small depositors receive only crumbs. 

The losses incurred by the platform from buying US dollars at one rate and selling it at a lower rate are recorded on the balance sheet of the Central Bank, which negatively affects its reserves and the remaining deposits.  

The governor’s deputies agree with experts from the IMF and the World Bank, which aim to stop the current form of the platform and work towards unifying exchange rates as a preliminary step before eventually adopting a flexible exchange rate. 

Regarding the speculation that Salameh will become an advisor to his deputies after his departure, informed sources do not rule out the possibility that he will remain an advisor to the current ruling system, particularly Mikati and Berri.  

This would involve addressing a range of unresolved issues, not limited to the Sayrafa platform alone, while waiting for the appointment of a new central bank governor, whom the "system" prefers to be someone with a clean track record.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Central Bank

Riad Salameh

Sayrafa

Banque Du Liban

Governor

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-28

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-20

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-02

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-02

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-01

UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:20

Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09

Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More