News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
2023-07-05 | 01:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
The French judiciary has notified Lebanon of a decision to seize the funds and assets of Riad Salameh, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, in favor of the Lebanese treasury.
Lebanese Justice Minister, Henri Khoury, announced the approval of the French judiciary for the requests submitted by two French lawyers on behalf of the Lebanese state to seize the funds and assets belonging to the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, his brother Raja Salameh, his assistant Marianne Howayek, and his Ukrainian girlfriend, Anna Kozakova.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.
A prominent judicial source confirmed to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that the head of the Justice Ministry's committee of cases, Judge Helena Iskandar, received the decision of the Court of Appeal in Paris, issued on Tuesday, which confirmed the seizure of Riad Salameh's assets.
The source stated, "the decision needs two weeks to reach the Lebanese Justice Ministry through diplomatic channels." It also noted that the decision is considered a first step towards the recovery of these funds for the benefit of the Lebanese state.
After the decision to seize Salameh's funds, the French judicial file takes one of two paths. It either transfers the file to the Criminal Court of Appeal in Paris, which would expedite the return of the funds to Lebanon, or French Judge Aude Buresi insists on keeping the case and proceeds with her investigations, which would entail a complex legal process that may take more than a year to complete.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
French
Court
Decision
Riad Salameh
BDL
Assets
Justice
Ministry
France
Lebanon
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-03
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-03
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:24
Israeli army declares end of deadly Jenin operation, trades fire with Gaza
Middle East News
02:24
Israeli army declares end of deadly Jenin operation, trades fire with Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Under 'Livelihood Support Program:' US, UN begin assisting LAF personnel with financial aid
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Under 'Livelihood Support Program:' US, UN begin assisting LAF personnel with financial aid
0
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:48
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
Lebanon Economy
06:48
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
2
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
3
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
Press Highlights
00:32
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
4
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:15
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Lebanon Economy
10:02
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
6
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
01:50
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
7
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanese opposition delegation meets German officials
8
Lebanon News
05:34
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
Lebanon News
05:34
Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More