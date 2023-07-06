News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Soap Box
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead
Press Highlights
2023-07-06 | 02:49
High views
Share
Share
1
min
US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead
The United States is stepping back from direct involvement in Lebanon's presidential file. At least for the time being, as it seems that the Americans are allowing the French to take the lead in this matter, according to what informed sources within the US diplomatic circles told Al Joumhouria.
This article was initially published in, translated from, the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.
Despite rumors of Washington supporting a specific candidate for the presidency (Army Commander General Joseph Aoun), the sources avoided discussing this matter, indicating that "the position of the United States is known regarding the Lebanese consensus that the Parliament should fulfill its role in electing a president as soon as possible and forming a government that adopts the necessary reforms."
"This position is reiterated by the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in her meetings with Lebanese officials, including her recent visit to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri," said the sources.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
United States
Lebanon
Presidential
File
France
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
3
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
4
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
Lebanon News
14:18
Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them
5
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
Lebanon Economy
09:07
General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund
6
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
8
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Variety and Tech
08:56
Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More