US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead

Press Highlights
2023-07-06 | 02:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US takes a backseat in Lebanon&#39;s Presidential file; Leaving France to lead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead

The United States is stepping back from direct involvement in Lebanon's presidential file. At least for the time being, as it seems that the Americans are allowing the French to take the lead in this matter, according to what informed sources within the US diplomatic circles told Al Joumhouria. 

This article was initially published in, translated from, the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.   

Despite rumors of Washington supporting a specific candidate for the presidency (Army Commander General Joseph Aoun), the sources avoided discussing this matter, indicating that "the position of the United States is known regarding the Lebanese consensus that the Parliament should fulfill its role in electing a president as soon as possible and forming a government that adopts the necessary reforms." 

"This position is reiterated by the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in her meetings with Lebanese officials, including her recent visit to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri," said the sources.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

United States

Lebanon

Presidential

File

France

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

Financial crisis takes a toll on depositors as account numbers decline

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-04

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:56

Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-04

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Aoun: The ruling system trying to conceal forensic audit report because it incriminates them

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:07

General Budget: A Reformation Law Pursued by the International Monetary Fund

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:56

Large numbers of arrivals reflect positively on tourism sectors; hotel reservations ranging between 75% and 100%: Pierre Achkar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More