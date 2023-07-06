The United States is stepping back from direct involvement in Lebanon's presidential file. At least for the time being, as it seems that the Americans are allowing the French to take the lead in this matter, according to what informed sources within the US diplomatic circles told Al Joumhouria.Despite rumors of Washington supporting a specific candidate for the presidency (Army Commander General Joseph Aoun), the sources avoided discussing this matter, indicating that "the position of the United States is known regarding the Lebanese consensus that the Parliament should fulfill its role in electing a president as soon as possible and forming a government that adopts the necessary reforms.""This position is reiterated by the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in her meetings with Lebanese officials, including her recent visit to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri," said the sources.