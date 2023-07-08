News
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
2023-07-08 | 00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
According to diplomatic sources, "Nidaa Al-Watan" has learned that an American envoy responsible for the Israeli file at the United Nations will visit Lebanon to discuss developments along the southern Lebanese border.
Upon his arrival in Beirut, the envoy will request a meeting with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, to discuss global visions regarding southern Lebanon.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
According to these sources, the envoy will inquire about Hezbollah's stance on the international organization pressuring Israel to withdraw from Ghajar, Kfarchouba, and part of the Chebaa Farms, which all belong to Lebanon.
Depending on the outcome of this meeting and Nasrallah's response, the course of events on the Lebanese-Israeli border will become clear.
The sources concluded by stating that Hezbollah's previous action of setting up two tents in the Blue Line in the farms, as well as Israel's annexation of the Lebanese part of Ghajar, were preemptive measures in anticipation of steps being taken to achieve stability in that tense area, which reached its peak two days ago.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
American
Envoy
Meet
Hassan Nasrallah
Talks
Southern
Border
Developments
Hezbollah
