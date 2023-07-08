News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08 | 00:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
The preparations for the presidential elections continue to unfold.
"Nidaa Al-Watan" has learned from well-informed sources about French movements that have taken place internally as part of the ongoing discussions initiated by French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Le Drian is preparing to visit Riyadh on July 11, marking the beginning of a tour involving the parties of the Quincy Committee for Lebanon.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Concurrently, Le Drian's external movements will be accompanied by indirect communication with Iran, alongside direct contacts between Qatar and Tehran, in preparation for what the sources described as "Plan B" for the elections.
It is known that Le Drian has informed concerned parties that France has moved away from the Frangieh option and is currently exploring the readiness of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to assume the position of a consensus president. It should be noted that during his recent visit to Beirut, Le Drian had a private meeting that addressed matters related to the army and the presidency.
The sources added, "following the departure of the French envoy from Beirut in June, the French Embassy in Beirut continued the contacts initiated by Le Drian by surveying the stances of internal parties regarding dialogue if it were to take place and their vision for it."
At the same time, the embassy affirmed that its previous vision for accomplishing the presidential process still adheres to the formula of a prior agreement on a presidential candidate, the appointment of the next prime minister, and the ministerial statement of the new government.
Embassy officials clarified that Frangieh's nomination is no longer part of their vision, initially including Ambassador Nawaf Salam as the prime minister.
The sources summarized the responses received from political parties. Hezbollah expressed its agreement on dialogue within the framework of the system, meaning they are not demanding a constitutional amendment but still insist on Frangieh's nomination for the presidency.
As for the Lebanese Forces party, it affirmed the separation of the presidential elections from dialogue and its commitment to implementing the constitution.
Overall, it appeared that there are difficulties in convening dialogue amidst such divergence in stances.
The sources concluded, "there is currently no schedule for dialogue. However, Le Drian will raise the dialogue issue in his second tour, knowing that the Amal-Hezbollah duo is attempting to secure a strong gain by leading the Lebanese people into a dialogue without an agenda."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Presidential
Elections
French
Envoy
Visit
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Presenting
Iran
France
Next
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-24
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
2023-06-24
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-26
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
2023-04-26
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
0
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
George Soros passes reins to son Alexander: report
World News
2023-06-12
George Soros passes reins to son Alexander: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
0
World News
14:18
Senegal's President confirms that his failure to run for a third term is aimed at averting unrest
World News
14:18
Senegal's President confirms that his failure to run for a third term is aimed at averting unrest
0
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
3
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Transformation and tragedy: Beirut Port's historical journey through time
6
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
7
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
00:11
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
8
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
05:30
Lebanon's Finance Ministry transfers public sector salaries to Central Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More