The presidential path in Lebanon remains uncertain, with expectations of further internal consultations and external communications. At the forefront is the visit of French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Riyadh on the eleventh of this month as part of a tour to the countries of the "Quintet Committee" concerned with the Lebanese situation.This tour includes indirect communication with the Iranian side. It will ultimately lead to Beirut, where Le Drian will oversee a dialogue between the heads of parliamentary blocs and parties at the Pine Residence, the historical headquarters of the French ambassadors in Lebanon.Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, is preparing for a round of political and parliamentary events in Lebanon for Le Drian's visit.Le Drian is expected to present new presidential options, starting from scratch without committing to previous choices, according to "Radio Free Lebanon," which speaks on behalf of the Lebanese Forces party.It indicated that consultations have started considering General Joseph Aoun, the Army Commander, as a consensus president.Thus, the Lebanese are again relying on Le Drian's return after all attempts to rely on self-sufficiency have failed.They hope to avoid a repeat of their experience with former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner and French Presidential Envoy Jean-Claude Cousseran, who, in coordination with Arab countries, tried to resolve the presidential vacuum after the departure of former President Emile Lahoud from the Baabda Palace in 2007.However, they failed to find a successor, as the "March 14" and "March 8" coalitions could not agree on a president. The events of May 7, followed by the Doha Agreement, eventually led to the choice of the Army Commander, General Michel Sleiman, as President of the Republic.As we await July 16, the date of Le Drian's arrival in Beirut, the statement of the four deputy governors of the Central Bank of Lebanon remains at the forefront of attention, especially after their threat to resign if the government does not appoint a new governor.Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, leans towards the theory of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who says, "The necessity permits the forbidden," regarding appointing a new governor.Mikati's sources, according to Al-Anbaa, speak of an upcoming meeting between him and Berri to study the situation and search for a way out. Starting Monday, consultations will also be conducted with the parties involved in the Central Bank file.However, Mikati's sources affirm that he will not shoulder the burden of the vacancy of governance alone, stating, "You created the problem; you solve it."Government sources also indicate that Mikati will not provoke any political group, especially the Christian faction, regarding the Central Bank's governance issue. He will maintain his established principles since the start of the presidential vacuum by preserving political balance.However, the dilemma lies in the commitment of Hezbollah alongside the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Forces, and other Christian factions to reject the issuance of fundamental appointments by the caretaker government in the absence of a president.Thus, the conclusion is to turn to Finance Minister Youssef Khalil to issue an administrative decision to retain the governor in his position due to the dire consequences of his vacancy.Meanwhile, the First Deputy Governor, Wassim Mansouri, returned from Washington after conducting talks that confirmed the desire of the US administration to address the issue of the Central Bank's governance.The "Lebanon 24" website, which is close to PM Mikati, suggests that the US administration may be interested in keeping Salameh for a specific period, a maximum of six months or a year, regardless of the fate of the presidency.The "National Bloc" warned against the trend to extend the term of the Central Bank's governor, Riad Salameh, under any pretext. A statement called on the governor's deputies, specifically the first deputy, to assume their responsibilities until a new governor is appointed following constitutional and legal principles.An administrative source at the Central Bank of Lebanon noted, based on Al-Anbaa, a renovation workshop for the office of the first deputy governor, Wassim Mansouri, in terms of furniture, partitions, office supplies, and air conditioning, suggesting that the governorship will be handed over to him after July 31.