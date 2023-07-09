Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms

Tension grips political, economic, and popular circles as they eagerly await the upcoming week, which is expected to reveal the possible outcomes of a new crisis that seems to be one of the most alarming and concerning crises yet: the governance crisis of the Central Bank of Lebanon.The four deputy governors of the Central Bank of Lebanon threatened to resign if a new governor is not appointed before the end of the current governor, Riad Salameh's term, which ends later this month.Amidst a mixture of media information that has diluted the seriousness of the situation, there is undoubtedly an operation room working to hype the atmosphere as opposition forces seek to appoint a new governor through the caretaker government.This is considered part of a political deal that could ignite a dangerous political and sectarian conflict.However, those concerned with this matter appeared confident on Saturday that any similar scenario resembling deals of this kind would be impossible to pass. Those who entertained the possibility of pursuing a similar deal must possess data and information that would prompt them to quickly retreat from any "adventure" that would place the country in a dangerous sectarian abyss and threaten to exacerbate the Central Bank's crisis more than it is already threatened, following the deputies' threat of complete vacuity in governance.The rumors circulating about counting on the consent of Bkerki and the Lebanese Forces to appoint a new governor have been met with ridicule by those involved, as it is unlikely that any Christian force or authority would agree to the proposed scenario that exploits the vacancy crisis and ventures far from the absence of a president, as if it were possible for the country to be managed without a hierarchical figurehead, leaving the formal administrative process in the hands of the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister. This is something that would never be possible.Consequently, those concerned indicate that the coming days will likely witness a broad and public Christian stance in which party forces, political entities, and significant parliamentary blocs will converge in rejecting the method of threats adopted by the four deputy governors and those behind them from known parties and references.Instead, they will insist on abiding by what the Monetary and Credit Law stipulates regarding the governor's succession after the end of his term while holding the four deputies and those supporting the appointment of a new governor responsible for the consequences of sliding the country into a dangerous crisis.This reality coincides with information about an imminent meeting between Nabih Berri and Najib Mikati to discuss the available options for the crisis after it has become inevitable that relying on Christian cover for appointing a new governor or extending the term of the current governor is not feasible.Regarding the presidential crisis file, no official French information has emerged to confirm or deny what some political and media entities in Lebanon have been promoting regarding the agenda of the French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and the timing of his second visit to Beirut or the content of new ideas and proposals he may bring.It seems evident that these entities are imposing their desires on what the French envoy is expected to carry, assuming that the leaked "local" dates for his return are more accurate than established French information.This disparity became apparent in the past two days through information confirming that Le Drian will visit Riyadh shortly but will not immediately head to Beirut after this visit.