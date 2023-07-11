Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

Press Highlights
2023-07-11 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully

The tensions on the southern borders on Monday entered the realm of diplomatic communications under the auspices of the United Nations, led by the Lebanese side represented by the General Security Forces operating in the south.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
In these communications, UNIFIL conveyed a request from Israel to remove a tent established by Hezbollah weeks ago in the Blue Line area in the Shebaa Heights.

In response, Lebanon demanded Israel's withdrawal from the Lebanese part of the town of Al-Ghajar, located on the hills of the occupied Golan Heights.

However, these tensions have opened a window for negotiations conducted by an international mediator leading to resolving the dispute over the land borders between Lebanon and the Israeli state.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated in an interview with Nidaa Al-Watan, "We are making every effort to resolve the issue of the tents diplomatically. We consider that the town of Al-Ghajar is Lebanese, recognized by the United Nations. We have informed the UN of our readiness to demarcate all our southern borders fully."

For his part, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized the importance of completing the process of demarcating the land borders and addressing the remaining points within the framework of the tripartite meetings, which "enhances calm and stability in southern Lebanon and aligns with relevant United Nations resolutions."

Furthermore, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri said, "The tents are located on Lebanese territory, and what is required from the international community is to compel Israel to implement Resolution 1701 and withdraw from the northern part of Al-Ghajar, Shebaa Farms, and Kfarshouba hills."

According to reports from Israeli Channel 12 News, the United States proposed a plan that entails Hezbollah's dismantling of the remaining tent in exchange for halting the wall being built by Israel around the village of Al-Ghajar, including its northern half on Lebanese territory.

The channel added that Hezbollah's opposition to the wall is the reason behind the "anti-tank guided missile" it launched at Israel last Thursday, with part of it found in Israeli territory while the other part fell in Lebanon.

Israel filed a complaint with the United Nations in June, claiming that Hezbollah had established tents "tens of meters inside Israeli territory."

Earlier this month, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah had evacuated one of the tents, but there has been no confirmation from the latter.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Lebanese

PM

Israel

Israeli

LBCI Next
Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati Declares Appointment of New Central Bank Governor Impossible
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France Alone in Effort to Resolve Lebanon Crisis, Say Sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati Declares Appointment of New Central Bank Governor Impossible

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-08

Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:45

Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

France Alone in Effort to Resolve Lebanon Crisis, Say Sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:43

Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati Declares Appointment of New Central Bank Governor Impossible

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More