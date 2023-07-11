Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully





This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The tensions on the southern borders on Monday entered the realm of diplomatic communications under the auspices of the United Nations, led by the Lebanese side represented by the General Security Forces operating in the south.

In these communications, UNIFIL conveyed a request from Israel to remove a tent established by Hezbollah weeks ago in the Blue Line area in the Shebaa Heights.



In response, Lebanon demanded Israel's withdrawal from the Lebanese part of the town of Al-Ghajar, located on the hills of the occupied Golan Heights.



However, these tensions have opened a window for negotiations conducted by an international mediator leading to resolving the dispute over the land borders between Lebanon and the Israeli state.



Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated in an interview with Nidaa Al-Watan, "We are making every effort to resolve the issue of the tents diplomatically. We consider that the town of Al-Ghajar is Lebanese, recognized by the United Nations. We have informed the UN of our readiness to demarcate all our southern borders fully."



For his part, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized the importance of completing the process of demarcating the land borders and addressing the remaining points within the framework of the tripartite meetings, which "enhances calm and stability in southern Lebanon and aligns with relevant United Nations resolutions."



Furthermore, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri said, "The tents are located on Lebanese territory, and what is required from the international community is to compel Israel to implement Resolution 1701 and withdraw from the northern part of Al-Ghajar, Shebaa Farms, and Kfarshouba hills."



According to reports from Israeli Channel 12 News, the United States proposed a plan that entails Hezbollah's dismantling of the remaining tent in exchange for halting the wall being built by Israel around the village of Al-Ghajar, including its northern half on Lebanese territory.



The channel added that Hezbollah's opposition to the wall is the reason behind the "anti-tank guided missile" it launched at Israel last Thursday, with part of it found in Israeli territory while the other part fell in Lebanon.



Israel filed a complaint with the United Nations in June, claiming that Hezbollah had established tents "tens of meters inside Israeli territory."



Earlier this month, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah had evacuated one of the tents, but there has been no confirmation from the latter.