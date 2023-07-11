Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible

Press Highlights
2023-07-11 | 04:43
High views
2min
Najib Mikati, Lebanon's acting Prime Minister, affirmed that the appointment of a new governor for the central bank is presently unattainable. He indicated that in the event of the governor's deputies tendering their resignations, he would bring the matter before the cabinet, asking them to assume their responsibilities until a new governor is elected, as per the law.

In his discussion with "Nidaa Al-Watan", Mikati stressed that his primary concern is to safeguard institutions and ensure the management of people's affairs, even if only through caretaker procedures.

On a different note, Mikati revealed that there is currently no ongoing communication between the premiership and the Maronite Patriarchate. However, he asserted there's no severance, expressing his discontent about the government being burdened with responsibilities that do not wholly fall within its remit.

"I have listened to three sermons from His Beatitude and hold immense respect for him. However, I would appreciate it if someone could clarify his intended meaning and his demands," Mikati said. "He declared that there would be no appointments under an acting government, then insisted on the necessity of appointing a chief of staff in the Lebanese army. It would be beneficial if we could agree upon a certain standard for execution."

