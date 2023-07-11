France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources

Highly informed political sources have confirmed the earnestness of the French side in quickly resolving the crisis in Lebanon. However, they have simultaneously noted that Paris appears to be undertaking this mission alone, as Lebanon is completely absent from the attention and priorities of other friendly or fraternal nations, neither mentioned near nor far.



According to these sources, who spoke to "Al-Jumhuriya", the major concern is that the French special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, could become entangled in the Lebanese maze upon his arrival, finding it challenging to persuade the Lebanese political components to respond to dialogue efforts.



Furthermore, "Al-Jumhuriya" has learned that the presidential file was the central subject of discussion between the ambassador of a major Western country and a prominent centrist figure in a recent meeting held at the latter's residence. During the meeting, the aforementioned ambassador presented a pessimistic perspective on the Lebanese presidential elections.



Interestingly, during this meeting, the Western ambassador approached the French initiative as an opportunity that Lebanese must not miss, while simultaneously emphasizing that imposing a solution from abroad on the Lebanese is difficult and unrealistic.