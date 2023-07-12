Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?





This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. Diplomatic contacts have been made to ease tensions in the south after the Israeli enemy annexed the northern part of the town of Al-Ghajar to the occupied territories.

This was accompanied by Hezbollah's insistence on keeping two tents established in the occupied Shebaa Farms behind what is known as the "withdrawal line."



Mediation efforts continue, undertaken by the French, US, and the United Nations, after being officially informed by Lebanon that the Al-Ghajar issue is not up for discussion and that "the tents are linked to the 16 disputed points, including point B1."



However, this was in response to a proposal to remove the two tents in exchange for the Israeli enemy's withdrawal from annexing Al-Ghajar, including the removal of the fence and barbed wire it installed to enclose and annex the town or handing over the two tents to the Lebanese army in exchange for the enemy's withdrawal from annexing the northern part of Al-Ghajar and handing it over to the international emergency forces (UNIFIL).



Despite the failure of previous proposals and Lebanon's affirmation of its "commitment to full Lebanese rights and the implementation of Resolution 1701, and the removal of Israeli violations up to point B1," external parties are still making efforts to reach a "solution" that prevents any escalation.



In this context, the American side expressed great interest in the developments on both sides of the borders with occupied Palestine, where it was noteworthy that the Special Advisor to the US President, Amos Hochstein, arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday in a "secret" visit.



Furthermore, he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the presence of the Israeli National Security Council Chairman, Tzachi Hanegbi, to discuss several topics, including the tension between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as efforts to reach an agreement on normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.



This scene brings to mind the negotiating track led by Hochstein in the southern maritime border demarcation file and the resulting "agreement" mediated by the US and under the auspices of the United Nations in 2022.



Moreover, Al-Akhbar learned that "Western countries informed Lebanon that Israel is willing to enter into talks over land demarcation, despite its previous objections, and limit the discussion to the disputed points."



Although Lebanon did not object, it considers that the land dispute includes the Shebaa Farms, KafrShuba, and Al-Ghajar, and therefore, "the non-resolution of these points does not mean resolving the dispute, and there will be no exchange with an emphasis that land demarcation is not linked to the removal of the tents."



In Beirut, diplomatic sources reported that "Lebanon has received information about the possibility of Hochstein visiting Beirut soon to continue the efforts," considering that "the US administration sees this development as an opportunity to achieve the land demarcation that has been rushed since the completion of the maritime demarcation."



However, some Lebanese official sources confirmed on Tuesday that "there has been no official communication yet from the Americans with Lebanese officials in this regard."



Thus, it is worth recalling the Lebanese position that stipulated the simultaneous progress of the land and maritime demarcation tracks in response to the Israeli enemy's constant attempts to impose ground violations as a fait accompli, establish border points, and build a separation wall along the borders before withdrawing from them in some locations.



In this context, the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, confirmed Tuesday that "the proposal for southern land demarcation is serious," noting that land demarcation "is the solution to various problems on the southern borders, and it does not mean normalization."



He added, "13 disputed points on the borders with Israel, 7 of which have an agreement, and 6 constitute a subject of dispute."



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed Tuesday the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to "file a complaint to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council regarding the Israeli side's complete occupation and the completion of the annexation of the northern Lebanese part of the town of Al-Ghajar, extending to the outskirts of the town of Al-Mari.



This constitutes a blatant and serious violation, in addition to the daily and ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and Resolution 1701 (2006)."



The Ministry also requested the "condemnation of this deliberate violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories."

As part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts and preparations for the periodic discussion of the Secretary-General's report on the implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006), scheduled to take place on July 20, 2023, and in line with the request to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at the end of August 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs met with the ambassadors of China, Spain, and Japan on Tuesday.



During their meeting, they discussed ways to stop the process of encroaching on Lebanese territory in the northern part of Al-Ghajar.



For his part, Bou Habib requested assistance addressing this violation, which adds to the numerous daily and ongoing violations that threaten stability and tranquility in southern Lebanon and the region. The issue of the two tents in the Shebaa Farms was also discussed.



In the same context, Bou Habib met the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, and the US Ambassador to Beirut, Dorothy Shea. Both parties were notified that Lebanon would submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council.



Meanwhile, awaiting the position to be announced by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on the 17th anniversary of the July 2006 aggression, Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, emphasized: "that the two tents are located on Lebanese land, and the international community should compel the enemy entity to implement Resolution 1701 and withdraw from the northern part of Al-Ghajar town, the Shebaa Farms, the Kfarchouba hills, and point B1, which is located near the area of Ras Naqoura on the border and is a strategic point overlooking the occupied territories."