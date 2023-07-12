Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions





This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. After months of extreme coldness in the relations between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and Hezbollah due to constitutional disputes in the caretaker government sessions and later on the presidential file, the two parties have resumed managing their relationship through direct dialogue.

The FPM leader, MP Gebran Bassil, announced Tuesday that "we have resumed dialogue with Hezbollah with a mindset of finding a solution without imposing preconditions. This dialogue, which has started on a good and positive note, we hope it intensifies to achieve results that benefit all Lebanese, rather than one party at the expense of another."



However, some sources stated that the resumption of dialogue regarding the presidential file is based on the absence of preconditions. Bassil had already dropped his condition of withdrawing the nomination of the Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah acts on the basis that it is tasked with convincing the head of the Free Patriotic Movement to support Frangieh or to convince Bassil's party to support another candidate.



On the other hand, the Free Patriotic Movement has not changed its position regarding this nomination.



However, the deepening deadlock in the presidential crisis has led both sides to realize the necessity of engaging in dialogue rather than relying on variables that may not necessarily occur in the near future.



Moreover, some sources mentioned that a delegation from Hezbollah visited Bassil and that the "initial session was good, and they agreed not to leak any information."



They emphasized that "the relationship did not witness a complete rupture, but the communication has been very cold."



It was added that the main topics discussed are addressing the general negative atmosphere, regulating the excesses on social media platforms, and re-establishing communication.