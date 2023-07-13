News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Press Highlights
2023-07-13 | 02:52
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
With increasing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah over Israel's annexation of the Lebanese part of the border town of al-Ghajar and the threat of military action to remove the remaining tent set up by Hezbollah inside the Lebanese Shebaa Farms, and before the incident of a bomb being thrown at Hezbollah members, injuring three of them yesterday afternoon, the Israeli newspaper "Jerusalem Post" revealed an ongoing discussion within the Israeli army leadership regarding whether war will inevitably escalate in the coming days and whether it is wise to launch a preemptive strike or delay the conflict for as long as possible and simply respond to any attack by Hezbollah.
Military Operation?
The Israeli newspaper states that senior Israeli military leaders are currently debating whether they will use force to remove the tent, which, relatively speaking, does not pose significant problems in terms of size and threat from the Shebaa Farms.
If the decision is made to use force, the question remains about the extent of force and the specific timing for it.
Initially, most senior Israeli officers agreed, according to "Jerusalem Post," on attempting to convince Hezbollah to remove the two tents it set up over a month ago using diplomacy through UNIFIL.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Modon.
However, after all this time and with Hezbollah only removing one of its tents, an increasing number of senior Israeli officers want to resolve this issue by force, without further delay quickly. Some even expressed clear support for a wide-scale military operation during ongoing discussions.
On the other hand, other Israeli officers still prefer prolonged negotiations, even several more months, believing that withdrawing media coverage from the issue would convince Hezbollah to withdraw, especially if specific incentives are offered.
Motives for War
In explaining the ongoing debate among Israeli officers, the newspaper indicates that those who see war with Hezbollah as inevitable and prefer a preemptive strike cannot stress enough the necessity of confronting what they refer to as the settlement outpost in Shebaa, believing it to be highly logical.
They are not concerned about the accidental outbreak of an unnecessary war since they assume that a significant conflict is only a matter of time. In such a case, they prefer Israel to take the initiative, prepare the battleground, and be able to leverage the element of surprise.
Regarding the reason that drives a significant number of officers to encourage a military operation to remove the tent, the newspaper attributes it to the admission of Northern Command Chief Major General Uri Gordin, who acknowledged Hezbollah's ability to launch around 4,000 rockets daily in the early days of a potential war against northern Israel, including Haifa, Tiberias, and other key locations.
It is worth noting that during the 2014 Gaza war, the Israeli army stated that Hamas launched about 4,500 rockets at Israel during the entire 50-day period, equivalent to 90 rockets per day.
Based on this, Israeli military leaders who support the idea of a military operation believe that Hezbollah's missile capabilities can be significantly reduced through a preemptive operation that destroys its communication networks and some of its long-range weapons.
Nasrallah Avoids Conflict
The newspaper reveals the presence of other Israeli military leaders who believe that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is the most deterrent leader Israel faces today.
Despite acknowledging that Nasrallah agreed to the attack on Majidou in March and engaged his party in several minor clashes with Israeli border control forces, as well as allowing Palestinian groups to launch rockets from southern Lebanon, this does not necessarily mean he is prepared to risk a major confrontation.
As Israeli military forces surround Mount Hermon and have no Israeli settlers, these officers, according to "Jerusalem Post," see no reason to resort to military action to resolve the tent issue, especially since they recognize Hezbollah's ability to inflict more damage on Israel's civilian internal front than ever before.
Hochstein in Tel Aviv
In addition, the newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported that a meeting took place between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Amos Hochstein, discussing the intentions of the Lebanese government to start developing gas fields and the tension on the northern borders, along with various regional issues.
Israeli media outlets mentioned a meeting between Hochstein and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, which touched on the possibility of demarcating the land borders with Lebanon, including al-Ghajar and Shebaa Farms.
Channel 12 of Israel reported that the United States offered Israel a proposal that would require Hezbollah to remove the tent from the border in exchange for the Israeli army halting the construction of the security fence it began in the village of al-Ghajar, part of which is on the Lebanese side.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Hezbollah says shot down Israel drone in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Hezbollah says shot down Israel drone in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-11
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
2023-07-11
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran to LBCI: What is happening in southern Lebanon is not a cause for concern
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran to LBCI: What is happening in southern Lebanon is not a cause for concern
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
5
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
6
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
7
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
8
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More