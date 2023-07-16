The presidential deadlock remains unchanged, with no new developments on the political scene, as the country eagerly awaits the second visit of French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon. Hopes are high that this visit may bring about changes in positions or perhaps mark the beginning of a breakthrough.On the border front, Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty in the border areas persist. Recently, these violations targeted a Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Kassem Hachem, along with a delegation of journalists conducting a survey tour in the Shebaa Farms area.The Israeli army fired artillery shells and smoke bombs in their direction, resulting in Hachem sustaining an injury to his leg, along with several members of the accompanying delegation.Regarding the repeated border developments, political sources told Al Anbaa that the current tension is limited and is not expected to escalate into an unpredictable confrontation. They indicate that the situation is not conducive to immediate escalation, regardless of the sporadic violations.Returning to Le Drian's visit to Lebanon, MP Ghassan Skaff expressed little hope in the French envoy's return, believing he does not bring a clear initiative or new ideas. He can only propose an invitation to a dialogue table sponsored by France to Lebanese officials.Skaff emphasized that what is needed from Lebanon is initiative, not maneuvering.Skaff revealed via Al Anbaa that a new initiative he is undertaking is to break the prevailing deadlock and promote dialogue among all components of the nation.He reminded us that "in the past, we succeeded in communicating with some components, which led to convening the session on June 14." This time, he hopes to reach a national intersection that would result in the election of a president.He noted that he is engaging with all political forces in both directions, away from the spotlight, hoping that it will lead to comprehensive reassurance for all parties involved.Skaff pointed out that many await external developments, but he does not expect anything significant since Lebanon is no longer a priority for the international community.Regarding the tense situation in the south, Skaff believes that the recent skirmishes, the issue of tents, and the events north of the Ghajar village will not lead to full-scale war or military alertness. After the demarcation of the maritime borders, the situation has changed, as everyone is keen on maintaining calm.He also mentioned that the arrival of TotalEnergies, entrusted with oil and gas exploration, is expected to continue demarcating the maritime borders.All that is heard and seen in regional and international media is aimed at improving the negotiating conditions in Oman between the United States and Iran, and an agreement between them may not be reached overnight; it may take months.Noting that there are intense negotiations, and we can be surprised by them as we were surprised by the Saudi-Iranian agreement, so we must be internally prepared for any regional and international development and not depend on any external movement, while the internal movement is the most important.Amidst the current hazy scene, the priority remains to end Israeli aggressions on Lebanon, as they carry tensions and concerns that can harm stability and disrupt the tourism season, which the country needs more than ever.