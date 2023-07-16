Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

Press Highlights
2023-07-16 | 01:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian&#39;s second visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

The presidential deadlock remains unchanged, with no new developments on the political scene, as the country eagerly awaits the second visit of French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Lebanon. Hopes are high that this visit may bring about changes in positions or perhaps mark the beginning of a breakthrough. 

This article was originally published in, translated from online newspaper Al Anbaa. 

On the border front, Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty in the border areas persist. Recently, these violations targeted a Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Kassem Hachem, along with a delegation of journalists conducting a survey tour in the Shebaa Farms area.  

The Israeli army fired artillery shells and smoke bombs in their direction, resulting in Hachem sustaining an injury to his leg, along with several members of the accompanying delegation. 

Regarding the repeated border developments, political sources told Al Anbaa that the current tension is limited and is not expected to escalate into an unpredictable confrontation. They indicate that the situation is not conducive to immediate escalation, regardless of the sporadic violations. 

Returning to Le Drian's visit to Lebanon, MP Ghassan Skaff expressed little hope in the French envoy's return, believing he does not bring a clear initiative or new ideas. He can only propose an invitation to a dialogue table sponsored by France to Lebanese officials. 

Skaff emphasized that what is needed from Lebanon is initiative, not maneuvering. 

Skaff revealed via Al Anbaa that a new initiative he is undertaking is to break the prevailing deadlock and promote dialogue among all components of the nation.  

He reminded us that "in the past, we succeeded in communicating with some components, which led to convening the session on June 14." This time, he hopes to reach a national intersection that would result in the election of a president.  

He noted that he is engaging with all political forces in both directions, away from the spotlight, hoping that it will lead to comprehensive reassurance for all parties involved. 

Skaff pointed out that many await external developments, but he does not expect anything significant since Lebanon is no longer a priority for the international community. 

Regarding the tense situation in the south, Skaff believes that the recent skirmishes, the issue of tents, and the events north of the Ghajar village will not lead to full-scale war or military alertness. After the demarcation of the maritime borders, the situation has changed, as everyone is keen on maintaining calm.  

He also mentioned that the arrival of TotalEnergies, entrusted with oil and gas exploration, is expected to continue demarcating the maritime borders.  

All that is heard and seen in regional and international media is aimed at improving the negotiating conditions in Oman between the United States and Iran, and an agreement between them may not be reached overnight; it may take months. 

Noting that there are intense negotiations, and we can be surprised by them as we were surprised by the Saudi-Iranian agreement, so we must be internally prepared for any regional and international development and not depend on any external movement, while the internal movement is the most important.

Amidst the current hazy scene, the priority remains to end Israeli aggressions on Lebanon, as they carry tensions and concerns that can harm stability and disrupt the tourism season, which the country needs more than ever.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Presidential

Deadlock

Political

scene

French

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Border

Israeli

Volations

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-09

Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-15

Limiting the game: BDL implements new rules for Sayrafa platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-14

External interventions: Hochstein participates in launching drilling operation in the South, Le Drian's visit awaited

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-14

Cover-up allegations: State Council's handling of BDL violations raises questions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-30

Bin Salman to Assad: We want a consensus president in Lebanon before June 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More