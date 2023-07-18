News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
2023-07-18 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
During the meeting held in Doha on Monday, the Quincy Committee discussed Lebanon's presidential and reform files.
Among other issues, they addressed the ongoing debate over filling the vacancy in the governorship of the Central Bank of Lebanon after the end of Riad Salameh's term in July.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
However, the group reached a near-consensus on implementing the Monetary and Credit Law provisions in case of the governor's appointment delay, meaning the responsibilities would be transferred to the First Deputy Governor, Wassim Mansouri.
Locally, the discussion returned to the possibility of extending Riad Salameh's term for a specific period until the election of a new president. Ecclesiastical sources indicated that Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi "is concerned about the vacuum affecting major institutions, which could negatively impact citizens' lives, leading to financial chaos after July 31."
The sources pointed out that the solution to all dilemmas lies in electing a president and forming a government. As the vacancy impacts the presidency, it would be illogical for Mikati's caretaker government to appoint a new governor under the current vacancy. Instead, they suggested maintaining the status quo, with the governor continuing to perform his duties at the minimum required level until a new president is elected.
The sources called for "creating a legal opinion to continue the work of the Central Bank governor" while clarifying that they do not advocate for extending Salameh's term. Their primary concern is preventing the vacuum from affecting the governorship and avoiding any financial turbulence, as seen last weekend. The absence of political stability forces everyone to manage institutions with the available means.
In an attempt to avoid Mansouri taking on the position, other sources revealed that the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, is searching for ways outside the legal framework. His goal is to prevent Mansouri's appointment, claiming that the Shia sect cannot bear the burden of what is present in the Central Bank.
Berri believes the position is Maronite, and they should accept appointing an authentic governor or extending Salameh's term. Prime Minister Najib Mikati is said to support this position implicitly.
The sources added that Berri took advantage of the fear among the governor's deputies and capitalized on their implicit resignation threat.
However, this maneuver faced broad objections, leading Berri to reconsider the possibility of the governor's deputies submitting their resignations. He might then request the Cabinet to manage affairs temporarily until a governor is appointed after a president's election and a government's formation.
Therefore, Mansouri could avoid potential scrutiny by claiming he resigned.
On a related note, a judicial source reported by "Nidaa Al-Watan" that the Justice Ministry's Legislation and Judicial Committee obtained a precautionary seizure order by Judge Gaby Chahine on properties, real estate, and vehicles registered in Riad Salameh's name in Lebanon. The seizure also includes properties and assets co-owned with others close to him, but the seizure is only applicable to his share.
The source clarified that the precautionary seizure was executed because Salameh is a defendant, and it will be converted into an executive seizure when a judgment is issued against him. These seized assets will be auctioned, and the proceeds will be transferred to the general treasury, thus preserving the rights of the Lebanese state. The estimated value of the seized assets is around $50 million.
Additionally, properties and assets belonging to Salameh's brother, Raja Salameh, and his assistant, Mariane El-Howayek, were also subject to the precautionary seizure.
Regarding the forensic audit report, Youssef Khalil responded to deputies who requested a copy, stating that the report was preliminary, not final.
Moreover, contractual conditions with the audit firm, Alvarez & Marsal, prevent publication.
If any party obtains the final report, the audit firm is not responsible for its disclosure, and the concerned parties must maintain its confidentiality.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Quincy
Committee
Meeting
Qatar
Future
Lebanon
Central
Bank
BDL
Governorship
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Quincy committee concludes productive talks on Lebanon's future in Doha
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Quincy committee concludes productive talks on Lebanon's future in Doha
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-17
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
2023-07-17
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-17
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
Press Highlights
2023-07-17
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Samy Gemayel demands answers: Fate of Lebanese detainees in Syria in question
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
0
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries
Lebanon Economy
09:20
Investment collaboration: Lebanese-French cooperation agreement to help companies invest in both countries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More