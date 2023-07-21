News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
Press Highlights
2023-07-21 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
The discussions and deliberations initiated by the parliamentary committee of Administration and Justice with the four deputies of the Central Bank Governor have not concluded and will continue in the coming days, according to statements made by both the committee's chairman, Deputy Georges Adwan, and the first deputy governor, Wassim Mansouri.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
During Thursday's committee session, some referred to a plan distributed by the governors to the deputies in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al-Chami, which sparked numerous questions and inquiries that went unanswered.
For example, some of the questions raised were: Why was this plan delayed until now? Why was it distributed in English to the deputies and translated during the session? Are the committee and the Parliament the two entities responsible for making decisions? Why is there no coordination with the government, which is supposed to be responsible for financial policy? Why did some deputies speculate about the USD exchange rate reaching LBP 300,000 or 600,000?
Despite the secrecy agreed upon by the committee's chairman and members, the information available suggests many contradictions and implications of a "hidden agenda" that could lead to extending the term of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh until the president's election.
According to the available information, Mansouri is hesitant about the situation and the responsibility on one hand, while having a plan on the other, seeking political cover from the forces and parties represented in the Parliament, even if the Monetary and Credit Law grants the Central Bank deputies the opportunity to act and implement their plan in coordination with the government.
Sources from participants in the committee meeting told Nidaa Al-Watan that "what is happening is an attempt to involve the Parliament in bearing responsibility, even though all that is being asked is the government's responsibility."
However, during the committee session, the questions were directed to the Central Bank deputies, which they refused to answer, citing the secrecy of the deliberations imposed by the Monetary and Credit Law.
Moreover, deputies from the "Democratic Gathering" and "Development and Liberation" blocs demanded the appointment of a new Central Bank governor to manage the work.
Additionally, this session had a complete absence of "Hezbollah" deputies. Some also demanded that the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, cancel his trip and return immediately to Lebanon to assume his responsibilities.
Member of the committee, Deputy Ghada Ayyoub, told Nidaa Al-Watan: "The Central Bank deputies are demanding a comprehensive reform plan through the paper distributed to the deputies, starting with the approval of the 2023 budget, as well as the 2024 budget, restructuring the banks, financial regularization, exchange rate liberalization, and the approval of capital controls."
"However, all of these topics and preparations fall within the government's jurisdiction, so it seems like they are asking the Parliament to perform the role of the government," she explained.
She continued: "The first deputy governor of the Central Bank read a letter during the first committee session on behalf of the four deputies, stating that he sent it to the government through Finance Minister Youssef Khalil on February 22, 2022."
He said it contained their objection or refusal to the policies and procedures of the Central Bank governor and that they did not receive any response from the government.
Moreover, it said that they assumed their responsibilities in June 2021, and the Sayrafa exchange platform was already established and operational, as well as circular 151. This indicates that the government is planning with the Central Bank governor, and the Sayrafa was not presented to the Parliament for questioning at the time."
In the presence of the Central Bank deputies, Mansouri said: "What has been done at the Central Bank and the needs of the upcoming phase were presented, and the most important thing is the interest of all segments. We will wait for communications and update you on what has occurred."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Central Bank
Crisis
Lebanese
Riad Salameh
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
3
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
8
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More