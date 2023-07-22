There is nothing new in the presidential file, as the Doha meeting did not move the stagnant waters awaiting the arrival of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian. Whether he would bring anything new that would have a real effect on the ground, especially since he was closely following the Doha meeting, and he met the Saudi foreign minister.Le Drian is expected to arrive in Beirut next Monday, where he will hold meetings with various officials and relay the outcomes of the Doha talks. Although sources told Al Anbaa that the French minister may not present a fresh initiative, he will likely propose a novel approach to address the crisis.Notably, the previous French initiative seems to have lost its effectiveness, prompting an official shift towards exploring new avenues, though still far from definitive.The sources view Le Drian's visit positively, as it may introduce a new international approach to the country's woes. Noting that the recent approach centered on the French initiative proved useless.The positivity stems from the fact that the international community, especially the Quintet meeting, has changed its point of view, according to the sources, who talked about the possibility of retreating the French principle of bartering and insisting on the nomination of Sleiman Frangieh.Qatar has also become an active player in the presidential arena, indicating its interest in the upcoming presidential election by suggesting specific names.The full implications of Qatar's engagement will become more evident during the Qatari envoy's visit to Lebanon and the emerging movement from Doha, which will also have its new ambassador in Beirut.Meanwhile, all eyes are on Lebanon's Central Bank and the impending end of Governor Riad Salameh's tenure in just a few days. The question remains whether First Deputy Governor Wassim Mansouri will assume the position or if other scenarios will unfold.The situation at this level does not offer much reassurance, as the recent meeting between the deputy governors and the Administration and Justice Committee was far from encouraging.With limited time, urgent action is needed to find a practical resolution rather than merely discussing plans. Appointing a new central bank governor appears to be the most viable option, a view candidly expressed by the Democratic Gathering bloc.However, reaching a consensus halfway seems increasingly necessary, as failing to do so could lead to unpredictable consequences post-July.In conclusion, the Lebanese people anxiously await the coming days and what they will bring. These times are financially critical, but they will unlikely lead to a decisive resolution on the presidential front unless fate intervenes in unforeseen ways.