News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-07-25 | 01:18
High views
Share
Share
4
min
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
When French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's plane lands today at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, coming from Paris, he will immediately proceed to Ain el-Tineh to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Meanwhile, his colleague in the Quintet Committee for Lebanon, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, arrived in Tehran last Sunday for a meeting related to the committee's recent gathering in Doha.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
The consecutive moves by France and Qatar towards the Lebanese and Iranian capitals indicate that the Quintet meeting was more than a mere casual gathering.
Sources told "Nidaa Al-Watan" that Le Drian and Al-Khulaifi are each preparing in their own way to achieve a primary objective—accomplishing the presidential entitlement according to the roadmap set by the Quintet.
On the Qatari side, information indicated that a security delegation visited Lebanon over the past weekend and met with Hezbollah officials to discuss the party's position solely regarding the presidential elections.
The delegation sought opinions on nominating Army Commander General Joseph Aoun for the presidency. Still, the response was the party's insistence on nominating the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.
The Qatari delegation conveyed the outcome of this meeting to Al-Khulaifi before he arrived in Tehran so he could rely on it during his discussions with Iranian officials. Among those he met in Tehran were Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Velayati and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to Fars News Agency.
As for the French side, well-informed sources told "Nidaa Al-Watan" that Le Drian's primary goal during his visit to Lebanon was to reaffirm France's commitment to resolving the presidential crisis.
France has not surrendered or been discouraged by obstacles and hurdles; it remains determined to lead Lebanon out of the dark tunnel it finds itself in. Le Drian will share the results of the Quintet's meeting with those he meets in Lebanon.
The sources added: "The French envoy has come to gauge the situation with a solid argument, presenting the facts discussed during the Quintet meeting.
The importance of this meeting lies in the document it produced, a joint statement that serves as a roadmap clearly defining that the presidential mandate is to be achieved through parliamentary elections, respecting the mechanisms."
They further stated: "This roadmap refutes two French targets that Paris had been seeking to achieve, namely dialogue and trade-offs, or what is referred to as the comprehensive package."
A diplomatic source in Paris informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" that Le Drian is extremely serious about achieving a qualitative breakthrough in the political crisis related to accomplishing the presidential mandate.
This accomplishment would allow him to move on to a second mission, combining it with his ongoing follow-up on the Lebanese file. Thus, he faces two challenges:
First, the issue of his appointment as the head of the French Agency for Development of Relations between France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while continuing to follow up on the Lebanese file. This appointment is currently in the process of being finalized.
Second, transitioning from the phase of the French initiative, as announced in the recent Doha meeting, to the stage of genuinely expressing the Arab and international Quintet's directions on how to approach the presidential mandate.
This will determine his ability to push Lebanese factions towards reaching an agreement on a capable figure who can bring together Lebanese leadership beyond all alignments, resulting in the election of a president. This will lead to a Lebanese dialogue on all pending issues.
The source confirms that Le Drian's return does not imply magical solutions, as there is a vast gap between what he aims to achieve and the harsh reality of extensive disputes, necessitating a decisive decision that the committee hinted at in its joint statement. Will they shift from persuasion to enforcement?
Le Drian's new mission will reveal this, which will be crucial in determining the direction of affairs.
On the eve of Le Drian's return, French Ambassador Anne Grillo visited Speaker Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati, bidding them farewell as her tenure in Lebanon ended. He prepares to assume the position of Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a related context, it is learned that the statements made by MP Alain Aoun, a member of the Free Patriotic Movement, regarding the end of the party's alignment with the opposition on nominating former Minister Jihad Azour, do not represent the party's position. MP Fadi Karam of the Strong Lebanon bloc stated yesterday that "the indications we receive from the party suggest that it continues to align on Azour."
Press Highlights
France
Qatar
Lebanon
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-18
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
2023-07-18
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-23
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
Press Highlights
2023-07-23
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:31
France under Moroccan pressure after Israel's recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara
World News
12:31
France under Moroccan pressure after Israel's recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-25
Strange bedfellows: auto rivals embrace Tesla EV chargers
Variety and Tech
2023-06-25
Strange bedfellows: auto rivals embrace Tesla EV chargers
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
MP Karami stressed the urgency of electing a President
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
MP Karami stressed the urgency of electing a President
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
2
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
5
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
6
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
7
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
8
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More