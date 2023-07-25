BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

2023-07-25 | 03:33
BDL&#39;s Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

There are indications in the market that suggest a scent of sabotage that might be orchestrated by Lebanon's Central Bank governor, Riad Salameh, and his associates from political forces and market players. 
 
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar. 
It was revealed that the Central Bank of Lebanon suspended the purchase of US dollars from the market against the Lebanese lira "until further notice" last Friday. 

This decision came after Salameh presented to the four deputy governors in the recent session of the central council, urging them not to resort to extensive amendments in the "Sayrafa" platform, which they intend to implement.

Reports about these amendments were brought forth by the committee chaired by the third deputy governor, Salim Chahine, and which met with representatives from "Bloomberg," "Reuters," and the official in charge of the platform at the central bank, Abbas Awada.
 

