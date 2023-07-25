Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

2023-07-25 | 03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010&#39;s visitor records
3min
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

The influx of visitors from various nationalities and Lebanese expatriates hints at a promising summer tourism season expected to surpass the record figures set in 2010 when over two million visitors flocked to Lebanon. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Addiyar.

It is not just about the numbers; this season is witnessing a notable revival in tourism and economic activity across Lebanon, particularly in its rural regions. 

With guesthouses and vacation rentals booming until the end of October, these areas are experiencing a surge in demand from expatriates and tourists alike. 

Despite the ongoing financial and economic crisis, one of the officials in the tourism sector told Addiyar that the rural regions are flourishing, primarily due to their attractiveness to visitors, abundance of agricultural and food products, job opportunities for the youth during the summer, and the spotlight on their touristic, historical, and even agricultural aspects. 

Lebanon's diverse tourism offerings make it a magnet for visitors, as they can choose between beautiful beaches and picturesque mountain areas. 

Furthermore, festivals and local and international sports competitions, such as car races, tennis, basketball, and more, scattered across the country are contributing factors helping Lebanon shatter its records regarding tourist arrivals. 

According to Jean Abboud, the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon, the tourism movement is at its peak, with an average of 120 flights daily via Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport and more than 21,000 arrivals daily. 

He confidently predicts that Lebanon will exceed two million visitors this year, including expatriates from around the world and Arab and foreign tourists. 

He noticed the arrival of tourists from Europe more than last year and from new nationalities, especially from countries such as Slovenia, where one of the travel agents secures a weekly trip from this country in addition to other countries such as Lithuania, Poland, and Belgium, in addition to the usual European tourists from France, Germany, Britain, and Spain.

This indicates that Lebanon was put this year on the global tourist map, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism and travel and tourism agents who made tremendous efforts to restore Lebanon's tourist role in the region.

Abboud also points out that some expatriates spend a few days in Lebanon and then embark on a regional tour to nearby countries like Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, and Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh. 

This trend is particularly evident among expatriates from distant countries like South America, who prefer to divide their vacations between Lebanon and other regional destinations. 

As for tourism revenue, Abboud refrains from delving into specifics, leaving it to relevant authorities to discuss. Nevertheless, he emphasizes that tourism revenue is now a crucial element of the national income and an essential driver for reviving other sectors of the economy. 

Critics may argue that the visitor numbers in 2010, the previous record year, did not include Lebanese and Palestinian expatriates. However, proponents counter that today's visitor numbers should be measured by the amount they spend in Lebanon, considering the country's current economic and social challenges. 

The emphasis now is on providing the best possible experience for tourists, evident in the occupied five-star hotels hosting guests from various nationalities, which remains the key to success.
 

