Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

Press Highlights
2023-07-26 | 00:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon&#39;s next BDL Governor&#39;s appointment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

In a recent development regarding the Banque du Liban (BDL) governance and the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's statements took a surprising turn.  

On Tuesday, after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Berri announced that the government would convene a session on Thursday to appoint a new governor for the BDL.

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Following his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron's envoy, Berri mentioned that a "crack in the presidential file" has been opened. Is there any evidence supporting Berri's stance on these issues?

According to sources from "Nidaa Al-Watan," concerning the presidential matter, the French envoy proposed organizing a dialogue in September, to be hosted at the Pine Residence, to discuss the specifications of the next president without mentioning specific candidates under the condition that after dialogue, a 13th session to elect the new president will take place.

However, sources wondered why the dialogue would be held in September rather than August, which is nearer. They speculated that it might allow the opposition to find a way to withdraw its candidate, Sleiman Frangieh. Notably, Le Drian did not mention the previous French initiative.

Sources tried to understand the meaning of Berri's remark about the "crack" but yielded no definitive answers, as there were no available details. This expression contradicts what he stated about his support for Frangieh the day before. The ambiguity suggests it might have been merely an attempt to project positive vibes.

Regarding Hezbollah's sources, Le Drian began discussing what had been concluded by the Quintet Committee in Doha and his meetings in Saudi Arabia. He clarified that the Committee had given him until October to complete his mediation efforts.

According to what Hezbollah attributed to Le Drian, the dialogue will focus on the next president's personality and his six-year program.

During his first day of the second visit to Lebanon, Le Drian met with the head of the "Democratic Gathering," MP Taymour Jumblatt, in the Pine Residence, who conveyed his insistence on three fundamental points: internal consensus, a settlement candidate, and dialogue without conditions.

Le Drian also met with the head of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, who, according to "Nidaa Al-Watan," did not respond to the September dialogue, awaiting a unified opposition stance.

Similarly, he met with the head of the Independence Movement, MP Michel Mouawad, and is scheduled to meet with the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, and the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday.

Regarding the issue of the BDL's governorship, Mikati quickly responded to Berri's call, calling for a Cabinet session accompanied by speculations and information.

According to "Al-Manar" TV channel, Mikati will present three options during Thursday's session: appointing a governor for the BDL, legislations that meet the four governor's deputies' demands "without difficulties," and reappointing Riad Salameh, which is considered unlikely.

Therefore, Mikati's only option is the appointment. It is also known that Mikati has three serious names to choose from for the new governor.

On the other hand, sources suggest Hezbollah is against the appointment option, aligning with its ally's stance, the FPM. As a result, there might not be a quorum at Thursday's session if the governor's appointment was not proposed.

Ministers from Hezbollah, in addition to Displace Minister Issam Sharafeddine and Tourism Minister Walid Nassar, would boycott the session, leaving the attendance at 15 ministers, while 16 ministers are required for a quorum.

In conclusion, the sources indicate that Berri's pressure to appoint a BDL governor aims to "wash his hands" of potential financial repercussions in the future, leaving the governor's deputies to bear the responsibility after Riad Salameh's term ends.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Crucial

Cabinet

Session

Awaiting

Lebanon

Next

BDL

Governor

Appointment

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-24

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More