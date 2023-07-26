



On Tuesday, after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Berri announced that the government would convene a session on Thursday to appoint a new governor for the BDL.



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. In a recent development regarding the Banque du Liban (BDL) governance and the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's statements took a surprising turn.On Tuesday, after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Berri announced that the government would convene a session on Thursday to appoint a new governor for the BDL.

Following his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron's envoy, Berri mentioned that a "crack in the presidential file" has been opened. Is there any evidence supporting Berri's stance on these issues?



According to sources from "Nidaa Al-Watan," concerning the presidential matter, the French envoy proposed organizing a dialogue in September, to be hosted at the Pine Residence, to discuss the specifications of the next president without mentioning specific candidates under the condition that after dialogue, a 13th session to elect the new president will take place.



However, sources wondered why the dialogue would be held in September rather than August, which is nearer. They speculated that it might allow the opposition to find a way to withdraw its candidate, Sleiman Frangieh. Notably, Le Drian did not mention the previous French initiative.



Sources tried to understand the meaning of Berri's remark about the "crack" but yielded no definitive answers, as there were no available details. This expression contradicts what he stated about his support for Frangieh the day before. The ambiguity suggests it might have been merely an attempt to project positive vibes.



Regarding Hezbollah's sources, Le Drian began discussing what had been concluded by the Quintet Committee in Doha and his meetings in Saudi Arabia. He clarified that the Committee had given him until October to complete his mediation efforts.



According to what Hezbollah attributed to Le Drian, the dialogue will focus on the next president's personality and his six-year program.



During his first day of the second visit to Lebanon, Le Drian met with the head of the "Democratic Gathering," MP Taymour Jumblatt, in the Pine Residence, who conveyed his insistence on three fundamental points: internal consensus, a settlement candidate, and dialogue without conditions.



Le Drian also met with the head of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, who, according to "Nidaa Al-Watan," did not respond to the September dialogue, awaiting a unified opposition stance.



Similarly, he met with the head of the Independence Movement, MP Michel Mouawad, and is scheduled to meet with the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, and the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday.



Regarding the issue of the BDL's governorship, Mikati quickly responded to Berri's call, calling for a Cabinet session accompanied by speculations and information.



According to "Al-Manar" TV channel, Mikati will present three options during Thursday's session: appointing a governor for the BDL, legislations that meet the four governor's deputies' demands "without difficulties," and reappointing Riad Salameh, which is considered unlikely.



Therefore, Mikati's only option is the appointment. It is also known that Mikati has three serious names to choose from for the new governor.



On the other hand, sources suggest Hezbollah is against the appointment option, aligning with its ally's stance, the FPM. As a result, there might not be a quorum at Thursday's session if the governor's appointment was not proposed.



Ministers from Hezbollah, in addition to Displace Minister Issam Sharafeddine and Tourism Minister Walid Nassar, would boycott the session, leaving the attendance at 15 ministers, while 16 ministers are required for a quorum.



In conclusion, the sources indicate that Berri's pressure to appoint a BDL governor aims to "wash his hands" of potential financial repercussions in the future, leaving the governor's deputies to bear the responsibility after Riad Salameh's term ends.