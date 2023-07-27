Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

Press Highlights
2023-07-27 | 00:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian&#39;s visit under scrutiny
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

No one was expecting anything from the visit of the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian. The previous Arab and international indications and contacts were enough to confirm that the man's visit was merely a formality connected to his promise to return to Beirut after his last visit.

In fact, he only said one useful sentence: "I will leave for my summer vacation before I sort out my affairs and come back in September with a proposal concerning the dialogue between you to agree on the identity of the next president."

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
However, some internal political forces got preoccupied with unhelpful interpretations of what was heard at the Pine Palace or from the French envoy's visitors.

Some believed that Le Drian mourned the French initiative regarding the settlement of Sleiman Frangieh-Nawaf Salam. In contrast, others thought that his avoidance of mentioning names in his discussions meant that all options were still open.

Meanwhile, Le Drian considered his most important meeting to be with the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, Mohammad Raad, at the bloc's headquarters.

Given the conviction that the obstacles facing Frangieh's winning still exist internally and externally and that the objectors to him are no longer effective, based on the experiences of previous sessions, the Quintet countries decided that everyone should return to the general issue concerning the program of the next president before proposing a suitable name for this program.

Therefore, evaluating Le Drian's visit positively or negatively seems exaggerated.

However, it becomes evident from the atmosphere of the meetings he held that he was entrusted by the "Quintet" to "manage" the next two months and extend the 'fragile' political truce under the title of "France's continuation of its efforts until new circumstances arise that may lead to a breakthrough."

Furthermore, Le Drian continued its meetings Wednesday with a meeting with Frangieh before visiting the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, and then moving to Bkerke to meet with the head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea.

Later, Le Drian met with MPs from the Change bloc, Waddah Al-Sadek and Michel Douaihy, and Marc Daou, followed by MPs Ahmed Al-Khair and Abdul Aziz Al-Samad from the National Moderation bloc, Imad Al-Hout from the Independent Parliamentary Meeting bloc, and Faisal Karami from the National Accord bloc.

However, Le Drian's conversations with those he met were marked by complete frankness, as he acted as an envoy for the "Quintet" and refrained from mentioning specific names or the French initiative.

He also did not discuss a collective or general dialogue. Still, he confirmed that he would undertake a new tour in the region before returning in September to hold rapid consultations with the political forces, followed by consecutive parliamentary sessions to elect a president.

Moreover, he pointed out that the "Quintet" does not have specific names in mind but rather "criteria announced in the Doha statement, which set the standards upon which the new president should be elected."

In this context, some sources interpreted the information leaked about his meetings as follows:

First, there was a decline in Paris's enthusiasm for the initiative it presented due to internal and external objections. Consequently, Paris became more convinced of the difficulty of marketing it, so it reverted to discussing the criteria and the program.

Second, the absence of a decision to cover any internal dialogue that has been replaced by "quick" consultations that may not lead to any results. This means that transitioning to election sessions afterward will not change the outcome as long as each party clings to its position.

Third, new developments confirm that Paris no longer acts alone in its role and effort. The Qataris have become partners with Paris, starting from the rounds of Qatari officials' visits to Beirut and extending to the visit of the official responsible for the Lebanese dossier, Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, to Iran, amid information that he will "discuss the Lebanese crisis" there.

French enthusiasm for its initiative declines amid internal and external objection

Paris's enthusiasm for the initiative it presented faced internal and external objections, making political forces more confident that the time for a solution had not yet come.

Consequently, they have varied in their response to Le Drian's call for consultations. For example, parties such as the FPM, Amal Movement, Lebanese Forces, Socialist Party, and Sunni deputies supported the idea of holding consultation sessions within a maximum of three days to discuss the president's specifications and their agenda.

On the other hand, the Lebanese Forces adhered to their conservative stance about engaging in dialogue. Its leader, Samir Geagea, stated Wednesday that "the meeting with Le Drian was good, and we only put forward our declared candidate's name, but we have not made any decisions regarding consultations yet," primarily since "he did not provide any guarantees about holding election sessions," as indicated by LF sources.

However, until Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri continued to insist on spreading positive vibes and told "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that "a breakthrough has occurred," refusing to specify the reasons for his optimism.

Meanwhile, some political sources considered what is happening as a "distraction game," emphasizing that the focus should be on two main axes, any development which can have an impact on the presidential dossier:

- Dialogue between Hezbollah and Bassil, as any alignment between them on the presidential elections alone could rearrange the internal scene, and their agreement could encourage other parties to move towards a settlement.

- The course of the relationship between Hezbollah and Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi-Iranian understanding, has not yet succeeded in halting the ongoing "soft war" with Hezbollah. Riyadh is still pressing to produce a new model of governance that reflects what it considers new balances within Lebanon. However, this path could change positively at any moment, and it will impact the Lebanese dossier.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Lebanese French

France

Le Drian

Visit

Presidency

President

Hezbollah

FPM

Election

LBCI Next
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-09

Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-26

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Preparations for the end of Riad Salameh's term: Cabinet session on Thursday

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-02

Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More