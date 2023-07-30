News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
Press Highlights
2023-07-30 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
Recently, an unexpected development has taken place in the communication lines between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).
Dialogue between the two parties has resumed and is rapidly gaining momentum, coinciding with the visit of the French envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian. The increased pace of dialogue is attributed to the outcomes of the Quintet Meeting in Doha, which sought to encircle the French solo initiative and reassert certain specifications.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online newspaper Al Anbaa.
However, the Amal-Hezbollah duo viewed this move negatively, considering it an attempt to bypass nominating Sleiman Frangieh or the core of Paris's initiative.
On the other hand, Gebran Bassil viewed it suspiciously, expecting that the current process would ultimately enhance General Joseph Aoun's chances of assuming the presidency. However, FPM sources believe that Frangieh's accession is easier than Joseph Aoun's, making this a fundamental bet for Hezbollah to reclaim Bassil's chances.
Before delving into the details, an essential question must be raised regarding the essence of Le Drian's dialogues with Bassil and Hezbollah. Did he propose to them to agree between themselves to thwart other forces, internally and externally, from obstructing the French initiative? The answer to this question remains pending, but it remains plausible given the evolving negotiation process between Bassil and Hezbollah.
The negotiation takes place directly between Bassil and Hezbollah's liaison and coordination officer, Wafiq Safa. Later, it may include Hezbollah's political assistant, Hussein Khalil, leading to a meeting between Michel Aoun and Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Bassil is attempting to position himself as the pivotal figure in these negotiations, aiming to renew dialogue with Hezbollah based on a fixed principle: any agreement between them will produce a president for the republic. This positioning turns him into a president-maker, the only one capable of initiating and acting promptly, unlike other forces that remain steadfast in their positions.
Gradually, Bassil fiercely opposed Frangieh and even attempted to align with the opposition, proposing a third candidate, but failed. He then reopened direct communication with Hezbollah, dropping the preconditions. In response, Hezbollah confirmed to Bassil that they remained committed to Frangieh's nomination and Bassil should negotiate within this framework.
The impact of these negotiations should not be underestimated, mainly since any progress in their relations could produce new developments capable of electing a president. The constitutional quorum and Christian consensus could be met.
The basis of the negotiation is not for Bassil to gain something, politically or for his party. He has turned down offers to name the army commander or central bank governor and share in forming the government, seeking a significant and broader equation by requiring it to adhere to prior approval by the parliament for expanded administrative decentralization and the financial trust fund.
According to what the sources indicate, Bassil handed Hezbollah a copy of studies and projects prepared by the FPM on the two issues, and Hezbollah is working on studying them.
Practically, Bassil wanted the parliament to pass the two essential legislations for the two projects before electing a president, leaving the implementation for after the new era.
His statement, "give us these two projects, and take concessions from us for six years," explicitly references Frangieh's nomination. He also argues there is no need to wait until September; dialogue can be intensified in August before Le Drian returns to achieve agreements. This aligns with information from sources tracking Le Drian's second visit to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who told the French envoy that they could agree on a common framework for electing a president in September if Lebanese people accept dialogue and rely on the ongoing negotiations between Bassil and Hezbollah.
Bassil knows that negotiating the details of the decentralization and credit fund projects will take time to reach an agreement.
Does he also rely on time to reach a post-Joseph Aoun era and want to avoid being caught between two choices, either Frangieh or the army commander?
Meanwhile, Hezbollah believes that time is closed for such negotiations, and things may become evident within the next few weeks.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Gebran Bassil
Hezbollah
Dialogue
President
Strategy
Elections
Negotiations
Lebanon
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
Press Highlights
2023-07-29
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
0
World News
2023-07-26
Hun Sen steps down from Cambodia's Prime Minister after decades in power
World News
2023-07-26
Hun Sen steps down from Cambodia's Prime Minister after decades in power
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight brings payloads and passengers to edge of space
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight brings payloads and passengers to edge of space
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:17
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
Press Highlights
02:17
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
2
Lebanon News
04:12
Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform
Lebanon News
04:12
Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform
3
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:44
The Story of Salemeh: Salemeh Got Lucky
News Bulletin Reports
08:44
The Story of Salemeh: Salemeh Got Lucky
5
Lebanon News
06:47
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires
Lebanon News
06:47
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires
6
Lebanon Economy
08:32
Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk
Lebanon Economy
08:32
Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk
7
Lebanon News
13:12
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
13:12
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
8
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More