Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges

Press Highlights
2023-08-04 | 01:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port&#39;s reconstruction faces challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges

As the frozen investigations into the Beirut Port explosion continue, its reconstruction process is marked by noticeable hesitancy despite intermittent discussions. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet of Asharq Al-Awsat.

The agreement with the World Bank to secure funding for consultancy firms tasked with preparing terms of reference for a global tender aimed at overseeing reconstruction has not progressed as anticipated. This development comes on the eve of the third anniversary of the explosion.

Sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that the World Bank has presented a guiding plan outlining the expected role of Beirut Port and imposes its conditions on it. 

The plan revolves around transforming the port's western part, including the naval base's vicinity, into a residential and tourist area. 

Notably, this area includes space for logistical services, leased by the French company "TotalEnergies," responsible for drilling and gas exploration in Lebanese blocks 4 and 9, near the southern border.

Director General of the Beirut Port, Omar Itani, told Asharq Al-Awsat, "Preparations for a guiding plan are ongoing in collaboration with the World Bank. 

"These steps, as known, must be completed by preparing terms of reference. Beirut Port has provided feedback on the guiding plan, and the port is working to prepare terms of reference in cooperation with experienced international experts in this field."

Lebanese Shipping Agents Syndicate President Marwan El Yaman explains that the port's reconstruction is divided into two phases. 

The first includes the area designated for general cargo, cars, logistics, and storage. 

The second phase is linked to the grain silos building that was destroyed, noting that Kuwait has expressed readiness to fund the reconstruction, having initially financed its construction in 1969 through a loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development. To this end, it demanded utilizing funds currently held in Lebanese banks, rendering the release of the required amount improbable.

The estimated cost is around 30 million dollars. The grain silos fall under the "jurisdiction of the economy." 

As for the container terminal, a crucial element in the port's operations has been leased and managed by the French company CMA CGM, according to El Yaman.

The announcement of this tender has raised questions, as it appears that the company owned by Lebanese businessman Rodolphe Saadé was the sole applicant. 

Some have linked the hesitancy of other international companies to enter this competition and invest in a volatile Lebanese environment. 

Perhaps there are those waiting for drilling and gas exploration results in Block 9 in southern Lebanon, which are supposed to appear later this year to encourage and pump employment in a country promised with oil wealth.

The World Bank has entered the scene of port reconstruction through an international consulting company that collected information and submitted a report following discussions with all port stakeholders, including management, economic bodies, chambers of commerce, maritime agents, and municipalities. 

Some have raised concerns about the new guiding plan, which overlooks the historical role of the port, emphasizing the maritime agents' importance in maintaining its position in international maritime transit. 

This is especially relevant as neighboring countries are working on rail lines connecting their ports to the Gulf.

Among the various interested players, including Germany, Russia, China, and Turkey, France remains a prominent player due to President Emmanuel Macron's keen interest in the Lebanese political and economic situation. 

This interest has been translated into a cooperation agreement signed on June 8, 2022, between Beirut Port and Marseille Port. The deal seeks to benefit from French technical expertise in maritime transport and port development. 

Experts from the French company "Expertise France" worked on the port file as part of the assistance provided by France, where reconstruction requirements were identified and solutions were proposed.

Recently, Beirut Port announced its readiness to accommodate all drilling activities in Block 9. 

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie has previously pointed out that the reconstruction of the port will not be held hostage to loan requests that may not come or come under various pretexts and political contradictions. Still instead, it will be reconstructed after the process of activating it and increasing its revenues has been completed.

He believed that the time it took to prepare this plan was to keep pace with the development of the global port sector. Among the most significant reforms is the introduction of a project that notes the new legal framework for the port sector in Lebanon, which attracts investment from the private sector while preserving state ownership of its assets.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Investigations

Beirut Port

Explosion

Reconstruction

World Bank

France

CMA CGM

Block 9

LBCI Next
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More