Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

Press Highlights
2023-08-04 | 02:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

Lebanon commemorates the third anniversary of the devastating Beirut Port explosion, which occurred on August 4, 2020, claiming the lives of at least 235 people, injuring thousands, and causing destruction to over half of the city. 
 
The investigations into the explosion, which have been stalled for months, have yet to uncover the truth regarding the responsibility for the blast due to political interventions that have hindered the efforts of Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator, after he implicated senior officials in the case.

Year after year, the space for hope among the Lebanese people to attain the truth diminishes while the grief deepens for the families of the victims and the injured, whose wounds remain unhealed. This also extends to those who lost their homes or livelihoods due to this catastrophe. 

With the third anniversary of the devastating explosion upon us, anger mounts due to the political blockade that shrouds the judicial investigation, effectively obstructing any attempts to reopen the path to justice.

The state of anticipation and concern over the judicial process freeze is not confined solely to the families of the victims and the majority of the solidarity-driven Lebanese population. The international community is equally affected, as several Western nations, particularly France, whose citizens fell victim to the blast, scrutinize the entirety of the Lebanese judiciary. 

They continue to send inquiries about the reasons behind the investigation's paralysis and question the actions of Judge Bitar while awaiting the resolution of the lawsuits filed against him.

Informed sources within the Palace of Justice in Beirut indicate that the lead investigator, who remains confined to his residence, "is meticulously studying the case files." 

These sources, who seek to dispel the gloomy atmosphere, told Asharq Al-Awsat that "the investigation will proceed and reach the conclusion sought by the families of the victims and all Lebanese citizens."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Beirut Port

Explosion

Tarek Bitar

Investigation

Justice

Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:49

Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More