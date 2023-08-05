Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

Press Highlights
2023-08-05 | 01:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon&#39;s critical decision
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

As the Lebanese trajectory moves swiftly towards September and beyond, indicators are becoming increasingly crowded with real political, security, and economic pressures.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Modon.
Amidst both political and diplomatic tensions, the return of French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut is anticipated. He is prepared to facilitate consultative sessions among Lebanese factions, initially bilateral but potentially expanding into comprehensive discussions.

Le Drian has requested that various parties share their expectations and priorities for this working session. 

The scenario teeters between the possibility of a resolution and the specter of collapse, influenced by many variables that perpetuate successive pressures. 

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has conveyed apprehensions regarding the acting governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, refraining from tapping into mandatory reserves without proper legislation – juxtaposed with the inability to enact such laws in the Parliament or the government.

If this financial impasse persists without a viable solution for state funding, pressure will mount further. 

This raises the prospect of the country descending into chaos rapidly, especially if Mansouri maintains his stance. 

Consequently, all options converge towards a presidential election in the upcoming autumn or a more significant collapse. This renders political factions unable to sustain the current dynamics. 

The sole and essential solution lies in electing a president and reshaping authority to prevent and mitigate the intensification of the collapse.

In this context, a renewed American involvement becomes evident. This is reflected in a communication from the US House of Representatives to President Joe Biden and another message from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
 
Both communications highlight Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri's alignment with Hezbollah, citing events from the June 14 session. 

Two perspectives emerge: one excludes imposing sanctions due to the pre-session contact between Victoria Nuland and Berri when coordination was made around the session.

This affirms the American keenness to continue communicating with Berri and not to put him in the same category as Hezbollah.

The other perspective suggests that disrupting quorum by allies of Sleiman Frangieh might negatively affect the US stance towards Berri, despite Nuland's contact with him.

These pressures indicate the continuous US Congressional pressure on the administration to impose sanctions on the Speaker of the Parliament. However, the administration refrains from such measures, instead maintaining communication. 

Some argue that the gas issue in Lebanese waters obstructs sanctions, given the administration's desire to avoid complicating the Lebanese situation. Their focus is on stability and containment. 

The facts of these pressures cannot be overlooked regarding the situation in Syria, which is experiencing a dire economic and political reality to a large extent, on the impact of stopping the path of Arab normalization with Damascus, and this means that the pressures are severe and that the two countries stand at a fundamental crossroads.

If the settlement is complex in Lebanon, while it seems clear that it is almost impossible in Syria, then difficult and harsh repercussions must be expected for the two societies, in conjunction with more international pressure or any escalation that the region may witness, which will cast harsh shadows on the economic and social realities. 

No party or environment will be immune from it. In this context, some recall the experience of Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi with wars and confrontations when he assigned the commander of his army in al-Sham to issue a decision to keep the markets open without guards and during the absence of their owners. 

Every day, he would ask if any complaints or incidents of theft were recorded, and the answer would be negative. Then Salah al-Din said: "Now it is possible to wage war or a battle, as long as the internal environment is socially fortified and there is no need or motive for dissolution."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Presidential

Political

Crisis

Jean-Yves Le Drian

United States

Nabih Berri

Hezbollah

Reserves

Najib Mikati

Syria

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-18

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-24

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-04

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-04

Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-03

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-16

Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:13

Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

As long as this system exists, it will not hold itself accountable: MP Mouawad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More