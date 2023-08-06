News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
Press Highlights
2023-08-06 | 01:20
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
Recently, there have been notable security developments, especially in the violent events in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp, despite reaching an agreement for a ceasefire.
This agreement remains fragile as the consequences of the conflict have not entirely subsided yet.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.
However, what caught attention was the announcement by some foreign embassies in Lebanon, advising their citizens to stay away from areas experiencing security tensions and urging them to leave the country.
These developments raised more questions about the reasons that led to the deterioration of the security situation in Ain Al-Hilweh and the potential risks of its escalation and spread to other refugee camps in Lebanon.
On the third anniversary of the catastrophic explosion that devastated Beirut, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party and Member of Parliament, Taymour Jumblatt, expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, the wounded, and the affected.
He also called for forming an international investigation committee to determine the circumstances of the blast and identify the party responsible for importing the ammonium nitrate into the port and benefiting from removing a portion of it.
However, regarding Ain Al-Hilweh events, Palestinian leadership sources confirmed to Al-Anbaa that the situation in this camp is entirely different from other Palestinian refugee camps.
The same sources ruled out the possibility of military confrontations spreading to other refugee camps in Lebanon, saying that they enjoy security and tranquility and have no connection whatsoever to what is happening in Ain Al-Hilweh.
Furthermore, the sources mentioned that other camps are well-controlled and described what happened in Ain Al-Hilweh as a conspiracy against the camp and its peaceful residents. They accused known external entities of plotting against the camp and its inhabitants and distorting the image of those residing in it.
In the same context, Lebanese security sources downplayed the danger of the clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh spreading to other areas. They described the circulating talks in some media about the discovery of a conspiracy to carry out assassinations targeting Lebanese and Arab political leaders as mere fear-mongering.
The sources refuted any connection to the Saudi warning to Saudi citizens, advising them to be cautious and avoid areas of tension to ensure their safety.
They considered this a natural matter in such circumstances, asserting that Saudi Arabia or any other concerned country has the right to be cautious about the safety of its citizens. They also called for refraining from exaggeration.
In response to the situation, Tajdod bloc MP Adib Abd Al-Massih questioned the entity that seeks to sabotage the tourism season in Lebanon, which was starting to witness some slight improvement due to the influx of expatriates from various countries to spend their summer vacation.
Moreover, the deputy explained to Al-Anbaa that the Saudi warning to its citizens is normal but that the suspicious events in Ain Al-Hilweh are alarming.
He then accused certain parties of intending to push Lebanon backward and keep it on the list of dangerous countries from a security perspective. He also pointed out that the blame does not fall on Saudi Arabia, as it wants to protect its citizens, but on the Lebanese state for failing to control the spread of weapons, which led Lebanon to be listed as a security-challenged country.
In response to the Caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam's statement regarding Kuwait and the ongoing debate, Abd Al-Massih believed what happened with Salam was an unintended mistake and did not intend to insult Kuwait.
Additionally, he emphasized that, as Lebanese, they apologize to the Kuwaiti people for what happened. In his opinion, Kuwait is a country of institutions with its respected and leading role on both the Arab and international levels and its decisions cannot be taken lightly, as some have suggested.
He called on Salam to clarify his intentions behind his words to Kuwait and the Lebanese and Kuwaiti public, mainly because Kuwait is a sisterly and friendly country, and Lebanese-Kuwaiti relations should not be jeopardized.
In the same context, MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan expressed appreciation and thanks to Kuwait and the Kuwaiti brothers for their constant support to Lebanon.
However, Arab allies have consistently saved Lebanon from complete collapse, especially amid the crises the country is going through and the negative repercussions generated by the continuing vacancy in the presidency and the governance of the Central Bank of Lebanon.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Embassy
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Ain Al-Hilweh
Camp
Palestinian
Tensions
Security
Next
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
Lebanon News
2023-08-05
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
Lebanon News
2023-07-30
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-05
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Press Highlights
2023-08-05
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-04
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Press Highlights
2023-08-04
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-04
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
Press Highlights
2023-08-04
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-28
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
Lebanon News
2023-07-28
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
2
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
3
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
4
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon Economy
08:51
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
Lebanon Economy
08:51
Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival
8
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Press Highlights
02:31
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More