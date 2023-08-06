News
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Press Highlights
2023-08-06 | 02:31
High views
Share
Share
4
min
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
The statement of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon on Friday evening raised suspicion among the Lebanese when it called on its citizens to leave Lebanese territory quickly due to the ongoing clashes in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Following the Saudi Embassy's statement, the Kuwaiti Embassy issued a similar warning, urging its citizens to leave Lebanon as well, followed by the Bahraini Embassy. This has sparked significant concern among the Lebanese people.
Is Lebanon on the verge of a looming war that would shatter the hopes of an optimistic summer economy, or is it facing a more remarkable Gulf-led boycott than before?
In response to the warning statements, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for an urgent meeting with the Ministers of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, and Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Bou Habib. The latter was tasked with communicating with Arab counterparts to reassure them about the safety of their citizens.
Mawlawi also called for a meeting of the Central Security Council to address the challenges Lebanon might face in these tense regional circumstances and to make appropriate decisions to maintain security throughout the Lebanese regions.
The major event that dominated the Lebanese-Gulf scene on Saturday was the response of the Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to a statement made by the caretaker Economy Minister, Amin Salam.
Salam had requested financial support from Kuwait for the reconstruction of the grain silos of the Beirut Port "with a stroke of a pen," which angered the Kuwaitis.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister demanded an immediate withdrawal of Salam's statement to preserve the relations between the two countries.
He described the statement as conflicting with the fundamental political norms and reflecting a lack of understanding of how decisions are made in Kuwait, which are based on constitutional and institutional principles, including the humanitarian grants and loans provided by the Kuwaiti government to sisterly and friendly countries.
Salam indirectly held a press conference to "apologize" from Kuwait. He said, "The phrase 'with a stroke of a pen' took a negative turn and caused things to be reflected negatively on the words and details, without focusing on the essence and content.'
He added, "It should be clarified that, based on the commitment made by the State of Kuwait three years ago, we meant by the expression 'with a stroke of a pen' a matter or issue that can be implemented quickly. It was not intended to belittle or deviate from the constitutional and natural course of dealing between two sister countries, Lebanon and Kuwait."
"We know that matters in Kuwait are only conducted through a precise constitutional and administrative institutional process. We are the most informed and committed to the constitutional and institutional work carried out by Kuwait," the minister highlighted.
Abdullah Al-Mudhaf, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Kuwaiti National Assembly, also announced, "Kuwait is a country of institutions, and the funds of the Kuwaiti people are not managed 'with a stroke of a pen.' Our relationship with the Lebanese people is not subject to testing."
He called on the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry "to clarify the truth of what was stated in this statement and to hold accountable those responsible if found."
Kuwait's Saud Al-Asfoor responded to Salam's statement, saying, "For such matters that happen 'with a stroke of a pen,' we, along with several deputies, previously proposed an amendment that obliges the Fund to obtain the approval of the National Assembly before approving external loans."
As for the member of the assembly Jarrah Al-Fouzan, he confirmed that what Salam mentioned requires clarification and an urgent response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He added, "We will support a legislative law that requires the approval of the National Assembly for grants, and on Sunday, I will submit parliamentary questions about the Development Fund and the financing and statements of the Lebanese minister."
Meanwhile, Mikati hurried to fix the situation, affirming the depth of the relationship between both countries and their sisterly peoples, stating that it remains solid and untainted.
He also emphasized that Kuwait did not hesitate, according to its principles, to extend a helping hand to Lebanon over the decades.
Mikati pointed out in a statement that Lebanon respects the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of all countries. Moreover, he questioned how Lebanon could interfere in the internal affairs of the sisterly state of Kuwait, where decision-making follows constitutional, legal, and institutional regulations that reflect a deep and rooted political civilization in Kuwaiti society.
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
Previous
