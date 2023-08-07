



This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan. Concerns about the events in Ain Al-Hilweh subsided on Sunday. The level of worry regarding the Gulf-related statements, which have been continuously released since last Friday until Sunday, also decreased.

However, a sudden shift occurred in Lebanon's Palestinian and Gulf scenes, as the presidential dossier took center stage prominently within Hezbollah and Amal Movement, revealing stark contradictions between its two sides.



The contrast in the statements of the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, was notable when approaching the presidential deadline.



From the perspective of the head of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc, he, for the first time, resorted to discussing other options in the presidential race despite "the party's" continued support for the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.



He pointed out, "There are many individuals for whom we haven't used the veto because we seek settlements, but without anyone cornering us or leading us into a certain place."



On the other hand, Berri broke his silence for the first time to express a stance on the dialogue between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement.



Moreover, he clarified that the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke with him, relaying information from the latest quintet meeting in Doha, emphasizing "national dialogue, not separate dialogues."



Regarding the American and European threat to impose sanctions on him and describing him as an extension of Hezbollah, Berri remarked, "I am an extension of everything."



He also indicated that he will "continue to nominate Frangieh until the end" and said, "When there are results regarding the dialogue between Hezbollah and the FPM, ask me if I'm fine."



Sources told Nidaa Al-Watan that Berri's remarks on the dialogue in general, and specifically on the dialogue between Harat Hreik and Mirna Al-Shalouhi, are related to a "negative" stance of Berri towards the conditions set by the head of FPM MP Gebran Bassil.



Berri perceived that what Bassil proposes regarding expanded administrative and financial decentralization "exceeds the limits of the Taef Accord."



Meanwhile, Berri's presidential positions emerged on the sidelines of his reception of the former president of the Progressive Socialist Party and former MP Walid Jumblatt.



Both men commented on the issued Gulf warnings and the events in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp, stating: "There is no security reason that warrants that."



Simultaneously, government sources denied any political factor linking the warnings issued by Gulf embassies to their citizens to pressure Lebanon. According to the information available, these countries were concerned about the escalation of conflict in Ain Al-Hilweh camp and thus chose to warn their citizens.



In a related context, Palestinian sources confirmed to Nidaa Al-Watan that the security situation in Ain Al-Hilweh camp will move towards calm while insisting on fully implementing the ceasefire agreement's provisions declared by the National and Islamic Forces a few days ago.



This includes the withdrawal of militants from the streets, the formation of an investigative committee to uncover perpetrators and hand them over to Lebanese justice, and the return of refugees to their homes in the camp.



Furthermore, sources said the Lebanese-Palestinian meeting held by Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the member of the Fatah Central Committee responsible for the Lebanese arena, Azzam Al-Ahmad, who was a representative of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, resulted in a mutual agreement on the necessity of maintaining the ceasefire.



This is because the current phase is highly critical and requires de-escalation, avoiding falling into the trap of provocation and tension.



It was also revealed that achieving Palestinian-Palestinian reconciliations is a challenging goal, at least now.

An official in Hamas informed Nidaa Al-Watan that during the meeting, contact was made between Mikati and the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.



They discussed the situation in the camp and the necessary measures to uphold the ceasefire, as well as urging the immediate return of refugees to the camp and continuing the investigation process to hand over the wanted individuals in coordination with the relevant Lebanese authorities.