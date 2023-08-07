Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft





This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa. Despite the crime against humanity inflicted upon Lebanon through the devastating explosion at the Beirut Port on August 4, 2020, which resulted in hundreds of casualties, thousands of injuries, and immense material losses, individuals with nefarious intentions and involvement in corrupt practices have exhibited an alarming lack of remorse.

An official security source told Al-Anbaa that two networks operating within the confines of Beirut Port have been apprehended.



The first network specialized in funds from the treasury, while the second network focused on the theft of electrical energy.



Interrogations with the detainees have resulted in compelling confessions that align with the observed criminal activity. Both cases have been referred to the appropriate judicial authorities.



The source elaborated that suspicions had been cast upon specific individuals employed at Beirut Port due to their frequent presence near the treasury, where funds collected for port management were stored. The Lebanese State Security was entrusted with monitoring these activities.



The agency meticulously monitored and tracked these individuals, conducting successive audits of the funds entering and what was available in it.



Discrepancies between incoming and accounted funds were identified, leading to the decision to intensify the scrutiny.



Consequently, two individuals were apprehended in the act of pilfering substantial amounts, predominantly in US dollars. During the investigation, they made confessions about their accomplices.



The source added that the second, more insidious network revolved around the theft of electrical energy from Beirut Port. In the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion, a decision was made to keep the port illuminated, prioritizing its energy supply through a collaboration with Électricité du Liban.



Measures were taken to mitigate power outages using generators affiliated with the port.



Persistent monitoring by the General Directorate of State Security unveiled suspicious activities linked to electricity within the port. Notably, all offices and surrounding neighborhoods near the port enjoyed uninterrupted power supply, with private generators servicing residential and commercial spaces.



A meticulous inquiry discovered that a network operating within the port had connected an electrical cable from the port to their distribution network in the vicinity.



This network diverted electricity to residential apartments, shops, and offices. The criminals installed meters to collect funds from beneficiaries, and when questioned about the origin of the electricity, they claimed it originated from external generators due to their size.



The evidence confirmed their systematic electricity theft from Beirut Port, which they sold to citizens, amassing substantial financial gains.



Six individuals from the network have been apprehended and have implicated additional accomplices. The case has been transferred to the appropriate judicial authorities.



A political figure offered his perspective on the situation, remarking to Al-Anbaa, "Easy money often tempts people into illicit activities. Thus, before seeking assistance from allies to reconstruct the port, can the Lebanese authorities effectively combat corruption and the misappropriation of public funds?"