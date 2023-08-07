News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
2023-08-07 | 03:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Despite the crime against humanity inflicted upon Lebanon through the devastating explosion at the Beirut Port on August 4, 2020, which resulted in hundreds of casualties, thousands of injuries, and immense material losses, individuals with nefarious intentions and involvement in corrupt practices have exhibited an alarming lack of remorse.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.
An official security source told Al-Anbaa that two networks operating within the confines of Beirut Port have been apprehended.
The first network specialized in funds from the treasury, while the second network focused on the theft of electrical energy.
Interrogations with the detainees have resulted in compelling confessions that align with the observed criminal activity. Both cases have been referred to the appropriate judicial authorities.
The source elaborated that suspicions had been cast upon specific individuals employed at Beirut Port due to their frequent presence near the treasury, where funds collected for port management were stored. The Lebanese State Security was entrusted with monitoring these activities.
The agency meticulously monitored and tracked these individuals, conducting successive audits of the funds entering and what was available in it.
Discrepancies between incoming and accounted funds were identified, leading to the decision to intensify the scrutiny.
Consequently, two individuals were apprehended in the act of pilfering substantial amounts, predominantly in US dollars. During the investigation, they made confessions about their accomplices.
The source added that the second, more insidious network revolved around the theft of electrical energy from Beirut Port. In the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion, a decision was made to keep the port illuminated, prioritizing its energy supply through a collaboration with Électricité du Liban.
Measures were taken to mitigate power outages using generators affiliated with the port.
Persistent monitoring by the General Directorate of State Security unveiled suspicious activities linked to electricity within the port. Notably, all offices and surrounding neighborhoods near the port enjoyed uninterrupted power supply, with private generators servicing residential and commercial spaces.
A meticulous inquiry discovered that a network operating within the port had connected an electrical cable from the port to their distribution network in the vicinity.
This network diverted electricity to residential apartments, shops, and offices. The criminals installed meters to collect funds from beneficiaries, and when questioned about the origin of the electricity, they claimed it originated from external generators due to their size.
The evidence confirmed their systematic electricity theft from Beirut Port, which they sold to citizens, amassing substantial financial gains.
Six individuals from the network have been apprehended and have implicated additional accomplices. The case has been transferred to the appropriate judicial authorities.
A political figure offered his perspective on the situation, remarking to Al-Anbaa, "Easy money often tempts people into illicit activities. Thus, before seeking assistance from allies to reconstruct the port, can the Lebanese authorities effectively combat corruption and the misappropriation of public funds?"
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Explosion
Beirut Port
Corruption
Electricity
Theft
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-06
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
Press Highlights
2023-08-06
The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-06
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
Press Highlights
2023-08-06
Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-05
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Press Highlights
2023-08-05
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-21
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
2023-06-21
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
0
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
0
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
0
Variety and Tech
05:00
Threads app is rolling out to a way to see your liked posts
Variety and Tech
05:00
Threads app is rolling out to a way to see your liked posts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
4
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns
6
Lebanon News
11:44
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
11:44
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
7
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
Lebanon News
07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
8
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Lebanon News
06:07
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More