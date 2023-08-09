FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus





The head of the FPM, MP Gebran Bassil, emphasized that "there is no possibility of electing a president for the republic except through understanding, and we rely on Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue."



This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

He announced an "initial agreement with Hezbollah on a consensual path and facilitating a candidate in exchange for national demands. We are still in the early stages of dialogue with Hezbollah," he added. He further mentioned, "We have put forth ideas and are awaiting Hezbollah's response."



While Hezbollah remains silent, not issuing any comments from its officials except for considering the resumption of dialogue with its Christian ally as a positive move, sources suggest that the FPM is preparing a written document to present to Hezbollah.



Should an agreement be reached, this document could serve as an introduction for a meeting between Bassil and Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



Moreover, sources within the FPM have affirmed to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that "the dialogue is in a serious stage, and the matter might not extend beyond a few days." They state, "We are serious, and we expect the other party to respond with seriousness, away from hypocrisy or maneuvering."



On the other hand, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, launched a scathing attack on the alliance between the FPM and Hezbollah, describing it as "diabolical."





