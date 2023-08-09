Chasing beauty: Lebanon comes second globally in number of plastic surgeries, just behind Brazil

Lebanon ranks high in restoration operations, with its name now featured on the map of renowned countries in cosmetic tourism. The percentage of Lebanese expatriates, as well as Arab and foreign tourists, visiting for this purpose is doubling day by day.Lebanon has transformed into a global center for aesthetics in the Middle East, having been selected twice consecutively to host specialized medical conferences in cosmetic surgery, an unprecedented feat in the neighboring countries.This prominence is due to the efficiency of its doctors and their wide-ranging successes in this sector. This field also significantly contributes to the influx of "fresh dollars" into the country.Despite the economic disturbances starting in late 2019, the repercussions of the October 17 revolution, subsequent intense events, along with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and financial constraints due to extended lockdowns and the ongoing economic crisis, cosmetic medical clinics have continued to witness substantial interest from both men and women.This line of work has become a priority for many individuals, surpassing the importance of food, drink, and other essential life necessities.Lebanon has become a hub for those seeking to change their appearance, with cosmetic procedures becoming an essential part of its economy due to the immense interest from Lebanese citizens, foreigners, and Arabs.This trend has gained widespread recognition and fame due to doctors' reputations and refined skills in facial sculpting, rhinoplasty, liposuction, thread facelifts, and hair transplantation. All these procedures adhere to global natural standards in restorative surgeries.Lebanon is the second country after Brazil in the world in terms of plastic surgeries, according to Addiyar.Dr. Ghada Kassir, a specialist in cosmetic medicine, mentioned that expatriates are at the forefront of cosmetic tourism. Other nationalities worldwide, such as the United States, Europe, and Arab and Gulf countries, also contribute significantly.Dr. Kassir noted that Iraq leads the number of foreigners coming to Lebanon for cosmetic purposes, followed by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, among other Arab countries.She pointed out that the reduced numbers of tourists for these purposes were due to Lebanese doctors being present and possibly residing in Gulf countries, Africa, Asia, and abroad to provide these services.This has lessened the influx of tourists and visitors from neighboring countries.Regarding hair transplantation, Dr. Kassir stated, "Lebanon is not advanced in this field compared to the number of available centers in Turkey, which is our major competitor in this aspect."This is not due to skill or competence but lower costs and cheaper prices. These factors make Turkey advanced, along with its comprehensive tourism services.However, "we can compete with Turkey by raising our cognitive and scientific standards. The renowned creativity of Lebanese doctors could attract foreigners."In conclusion, Lebanon is considered one of the wealthiest countries culturally, scientifically, and medically.It has earned the names " Hospital of the Middle East" and "Switzerland of the Middle East" due to its high level and unique taste in aesthetics, fashion, and other creative domains.This reputation has placed Lebanon on the global map, particularly in the artistic realm, making it an appealing destination for tourists, owing to its excellent service, reasonable prices, stunning nature, and enchanting atmosphere day and night.