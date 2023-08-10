Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

2023-08-10 | 00:45
Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions
Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

Lebanon is gearing up for a crucial session to renew the United Nations Interim Force mandate in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the Security Council on August 31.

Recent developments have heightened interest in the matter, primarily due to the Lebanese government's official neglect.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
Last year, it granted UNIFIL broader mobility capabilities, including conducting independent patrols separate from joint operations with the Lebanese army. This was followed by border tensions stemming from the Israeli incursion into the occupied village of Ghajar.

Additionally, the issue of the Chebaa farms and Kfarchouba hills, which Hezbollah claimed as its territories, further escalated tensions.

The crux of the current situation lies beyond the text amended a year ago (as reported on Thursday, September 8, 2022).

An undisclosed communication channel was established between UNIFIL and Hezbollah, which led to the international force refraining from utilizing the amendment. Instead, the force upheld its operational guidelines in the south.

Lebanon's current actions can be described as a corrective diplomatic battle to address past mistakes, reaffirming clear terms of engagement and eliminating any room for deviation from established boundaries. This is a reminder to adhere to the agreements reached before the ceasefire decision in August 2006.

As the renewal date approaches, Lebanon prepares to revert to its pre-amendment status. Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib is set to visit New York to facilitate the ongoing international communications the ministry has held with numerous Security Council member states. Simultaneously, Washington, Tel Aviv, and several Arab capitals are intensifying their efforts to pressure the Security Council into expanding urgent missions and powers of UNIFIL.

In this context, Israel lodged a complaint against Lebanon with the United Nations at the end of July, highlighting that the tensions along the northern border are "higher than they have been in years." Israel warned that if the Security Council does not condemn Hezbollah's destabilizing activities and urge Lebanon to counter illegal military buildups on its soil, or at least empower UNIFIL to execute its mandate fully, the situation on the ground will continue to deteriorate.

According to Al-Akhbar's diplomatic sources, the French draft resolution has been finalized, and the five permanent Security Council members reviewed it on Wednesday. The official version is expected to reach Lebanon on Thursday.

While the sources indicated that the French delegation did not incorporate any of the amendments requested by Lebanon, including UNIFIL's freedom of movement and the Lebanese army's prior awareness of its activities, they noted that Lebanon is counting on Russia and China to introduce further amendments.



