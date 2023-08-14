Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

2023-08-14 | 00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

It has become clear that the Kahaleh incident last Wednesday was folded over on a security level, but it did not fold politically.

What Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai said on Sunday, in contrast to what the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, Deputy Mohammad Raad, said, indicates a complete contradiction in their perspectives on what has happened.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Even the Taif Accord, which both Patriarch Rai and Deputy Raad referred to, seems to have turned into an area of conflict rather than a space for convergence, especially now that the agreement has become a 'constitution.'

Does this renewed division between the people who support Taif and its rejecters, like Hezbollah, signal a new crisis awaiting Lebanon?

Patriarch Rai stated: "It is impossible to live on one land with more than one state, more than one legitimate army, more than one authority, and more than one sovereignty."

"In light of this, the Taif Accord must be fully applied in its text and spirit, along with the decisions of international legitimacy regarding the sovereignty of the state of Lebanon over its entire territory," he said.

Rai then explained that "given the current circumstances where we are facing a new regional system that arouses concerns and anxieties, we must steer clear of adventures and instead proceed with the election of a President as soon as possible, as there is no justification for not having elected one since last September."

On the other hand, Raad considered that "the issue is not about a truck overturning in Kahaleh town, but rather it was a matter of stance towards 'Resistance,' because they do not want any resistance in this country."

Furthermore, he questioned, "Where was Kahaleh when the Israelis were in Baabda Palace?" He also warned that "mistakes cannot be repeated" and that "those who do not want the resistance mean they do not want the Taif Accord."

However, political sources interpreted the contradiction between the statements of Rai and Raad to Nidaa al-Watan, saying, "Those who clashed with 'Hezbollah' in Kahaleh belong to the 'Free Patriotic Movement,' which means that the environment that emerged in Kahaleh is against them.

It is noteworthy that the Christian environment, in all its harmony, even those allied with it, on a popular level and apart from the deals that the leaderships are attempting to carry out from above, are against Raad's team."

The same sources pointed out that the significance of Kahaleh incident lies in the fact that it has rekindled the core issue, commonly referred to as the resistance, which is a project specific to "Hezbollah."

Thus, there were two contradictory stances:

The position of the Maronite Patriarch, who speaks about the Taif Agreement that ended the civil war, reinstated the importance of the state, constitution, unified army, and single weapon.

On the other hand, there is the position of Raad, who stated that anyone against the 'resistance' is against the Taif Accord, which contradicts the agreement and distorts it.

In reality, anyone aligned with Hezbollah is against the Taif Accord.

The Taif Accord did not address the resistance at all; it instead emphasized the ceasefire agreement the deployment of the army on the borders, and resolved the issue of weapons outside the state.

Moreover, the accord called for militias, including "Hezbollah," to hand over their weapons. But the Syrian regime promoted 'Hezbollah' to the status of 'resistance,' marking the first violation of the constitution by refusing to disarm. It is known that Taif places liberation in the hands of the state, not in the hands of a faction.

However, the same political sources considered that "Kahaleh incident has brought the debate back to a fundamental issue related to the concept of the state and Taif Accord.

Therefore, it is evident that Hezbollah is a deadlocked party, fearing the resurgence of discussions about the core dilemma of its weapons and supply route from Tehran to Beirut."

The sources concluded by saying, "The fundamental question is, after the Kahaleh incidents and the Ain Ebel incident, and amid this atmosphere created by Hezbollah and the political maneuvering it does by talking about militias, while the victim belongs to the FPM, how can Deputy Gebran Bassil continue his dialogue with Hezbollah?"

Additionally, Palestinian sources informed Nidaa Al-Watan that the Hezbollah weapons truck that overturned in Kahaleh last Wednesday was transporting ammunition, consisting of boxes of rounds for machine guns and anti-aircraft weapons.

"It departed from the Bekaa Valley, and its destination was the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp south of Sidon. This move is aimed at replenishing the weapons stocks for Hezbollah allies within the camp, which had been depleted after the recent camp clashes," the sources indicated.

On another note, the National News Agency reported that "a citizen threw a Molotov cocktail at the technical fence surrounding the Mtella settlement facing Marjayoun Plain," In response, the Israeli forces "fired a gunshot towards Lebanese territory, without causing any injuries."
 

