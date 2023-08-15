Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

2023-08-15
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
1min
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

As the good intentions succeeded in easing the atmosphere of internal tensions that prevailed after the Kahaleh incident, fears returned to increase due to the potential rekindling of the fire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp.

This article was initially published in, translated from, the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.

This is what a security source told Al Joumhouria, attributing that, in his words, to the fact that the atmosphere of tension returned to prevail due to the failure to hand over those responsible for the assassination of the commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces and a leader of the Fatah Movement, Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi, along with a number of his companions. 

The source said: "The atmosphere is concerning in Ain al-Hilweh camp, and the situation is not 'smoldering embers,' but rather 'fire beneath the ashes,' and unless the perpetrators are handed over, the situation in the camp is susceptible to exploding at any moment."
 

