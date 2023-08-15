News
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
2023-08-15
The opposition is intensifying its meetings and encounters in preparation for drafting the document that holds the president's specifications, which they accept as a minimum for their agreement on the name of the qualified person to be the president.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online newspaper Al Anbaa.
In this context, MP Adib Abdel Massih told Al Anbaa that the opposition has not yet completed preparing the document containing the president's specifications, which will be handed to the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian when he visits Lebanon in September.
He pointed out that the opposition is currently intensifying its meetings to crystallize the final ideas for the president's specifications, which will be detailed and very similar to the specifications set by the Quintet Committee in its last meeting in Qatar, as the committee indicated these specifications.
He added that the opposition's document only includes the president's specifications that they deem suitable and necessary and will not involve any other matters.
On the other hand, Abdel Massih confirmed that the opposition did not attend the legislative session because they are against holding any session before the president's election, whoever it may be, because we face a constitutional obligation.
Stating that the parliament must be in a constant state of session to elect the president, and after that, all matters will be resolved.
Regarding his opinion on issuing a law from the parliament allowing the government to request borrowing, Abdel Massih hoped that the parliament would not approve of it, describing this demand as an unconstitutional innovation and a reprehensible matter.
He said, "The Central Bank of Lebanon is prohibited from tampering with the mandatory reserves as that would destroy people's deposits. This action is considered a crime punishable by law and could target the new governor if he fails to fulfill his responsibilities."
