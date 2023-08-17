Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

2023-08-17 | 00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
2min
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

In the ongoing efforts to expedite the presidential election process in Lebanon, sources suggest that the election of a new president may mark a turning point amidst the various crises.

However, concerns persist due to political maneuvering within Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), which has left the Arab atmosphere uneasy.

This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
Those closely involved in the matter believe that there will be no aid or financial deposits for Lebanon but rather limited funding for specific urgent projects under the direct supervision of supporting countries.

According to sources, the expanded decentralization proposal put forth by Gebran Bassil to Hezbollah is viewed as a tactic aimed at overturning the Taif Agreement.

Notably, those close to Hezbollah do not see it in their interest to confine its influence and arms solely in the Shiite region now that it has established its authority and dominance over the entire country.

Bassil's political agenda, which is the center of his discussions with Hezbollah, calls for the immediate implementation of broad administrative and financial decentralization, issuance of specific implementing decrees, and establishment of a sovereign fund for oil and gas revenues.

However, sources remain skeptical about Bassil's ability to penetrate the opposition's front, particularly given the resistance from the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, and the head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea.

On homosexuality, several Christian MPs have proposed a bill to legalize it by abolishing Article 534 of the Penal Code, which penalizes sexual deviancy.

"Al-Anbaa" newspaper sources estimate that foreign forces pushing this change understand its unlikely passage in the Parliament. Still, they anticipate a potential trade-off involving legalizing civil marriage in Lebanon.

