Saadeh Al Shami requests accountability measures to prevent impunity

Press Highlights
2023-08-17 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saadeh Al Shami requests accountability measures to prevent impunity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Saadeh Al Shami requests accountability measures to prevent impunity

The caretaker Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh Al Shami, mentioned in a letter to the Prime Minister, "Considering the shocking revelations and the astounding deficiencies in managing the operations of the Banque du Liban (BDL), as outlined in the forensic audit report, it is the government's duty and responsibility – the executive authority that initiated the audit – to undertake and even necessitate the actions mandated by the audit results."

Al Shami added, "Therefore, as a government, we must commit ourselves to issuing a stance, which may take the form of a decision or other means, encompassing the following matters:

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al Watan.
Firstly, a resolute condemnation and unambiguous language regarding the blatant violations of principles of good governance and effective management within one of the country's most crucial institutions. Violations are unprecedented in the context of other central banks.

Secondly, relaying all information presented in the report to the judiciary and incorporating it into ongoing investigations.

Thirdly, initiating the amendment of the Monetary and Credit law and strengthening the role of the Central Council as outlined in the government's reform plan while subjecting the BDL concurrently to accountability and auditing (including) by the Parliament.

Fourthly, investigating the roles and performance of the auditing companies overseeing the accounts of the BDL, approving their financial statements, and verifying their compliance with international standards and systems over the past years. This is especially pertinent if doubts persist that they overlooked accounting practices in the BDL that deviated from those standards. The activities of these companies should be suspended until the investigation is concluded.

Fifthly, the Alvarez & Marsal report confirms their limited access to required information and the inability to conduct interviews with numerous officials from the BDL who possess information pertinent to the audit process. They were only allowed written responses from 14 out of 47 employees they intended to interview. Thus, the audit cannot be considered complete, and it is imperative to engage Alvarez & Marsal to continue the forensic audit by providing all required data and extending the coverage period to the remaining period, 2021-2023.

Sixthly, the BDL must immediately establish a committee to implement corrective measures in the institution's management, identifying those involved in the highlighted violations in order to take necessary actions against them.

Seventhly, forming a fact-finding committee comprising the BDL and the Finance Ministry alongside some members of Parliament (the committee's structure and composition to be determined later) to ascertain responsibilities and repatriate all illicitly transferred funds to banks for the overall benefit of the Lebanese people and the depositors, in particular."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Saadeh Al Shami

Request

Accountability

Measures

Prevent

Impunity

LBCI Next
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-14

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

Kim Jong Un reprimands local authorities for failure to prevent flood damages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-16

Navigating Alliances and Divisions: Unpacking Hezbollah's Relationship with Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-15

Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-05

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More