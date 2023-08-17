Lebanon was saved, and its internal situation was secured from the Kahaleh incident and its aftermath. The Lebanese Army successfully quelled the strife, followed by the reconciliatory discourse and the address delivered by Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on the occasion of the July 2006 victory, which definitively closed the door on internal discord.The most prominent event was the arrival of the drilling ship at Block 9, where the potential "Qana" location lies. This step cost Lebanon over a decade of indirect negotiations with the "enemy" through American intermediaries and under the sponsorship of the United Nations.Speaker Nabih Berri outlined the negotiation lines in accordance with international treaties, the April Understanding, and UN Resolution 1701.He faced immense pressure to compromise and retreat to what was referred to as the "Hof Line." However, he insisted on Lebanon's rights, famously stating, "I won't give up a single drop of our water."Then, the resistance completed the mission and took the risk of war by deploying drones to pressure the enemy and prevent them from completing work in the "Karish" field before the maritime agreement was signed, and so it went.The results of the exploration will shape Lebanon's future and its generations.If commercial quantities of oil and gas are confirmed, Lebanon will join the club of energy-producing countries, becoming a nation with the potential for economic growth political and social development, provided that the responsible officials have genuine intentions to overcome the accumulated crises since the establishment of "Greater Lebanon."Oil alone is not enough to build a state. Our neighboring countries offer positive and negative investment models, showcasing how oil can lead to development and progress or to waste, corruption, and theft.One oil-rich maritime nation, in particular, is now considered one of the most corrupt in the world.The key lies in how this wealth is utilized once proven. However, there is little in Lebanon to inspire confidence in effective management.Some leaders continue to vie for power here and manipulate there, targeting the power that protects Lebanon and its natural resources. Those who squander this opportunity will not safeguard others!In domestic politics, the ongoing dialogue between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) dominates the presidential scene. Speaker Nabih Berri received the proposal presented by MP Gebran Bassil to Hezbollah for study and opinion.Both Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement understand that Bassil's proposal is not new and represents a demand shared by all. However, it requires political consensus beyond the posturing that could undermine it.If what Bassil proposes falls within the Taif Agreement, it might pass with ease, but any suggestion that goes beyond the agreement will necessitate internal consensus and regional consent, especially from Saudi Arabia, as well as constitutional amendments.In line with the cooperation between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, Speaker Berri received Bassil's proposal.According to al-Liwaa's information, it also indicates that the leadership of the Amal Movement positively reads the return of dialogue between Hezbollah and the FPM; Speaker Berri will facilitate any agreement that will lead the country out of the presidential impasse.The presidency is the key to all solutions. Following that, all projects for recovery and salvation begin. Le Drian warns us that September is the final opportunity. Will the Shiite duo put the finishing touches on an agreement with the Free Patriotic Movement before Le Drian's return?In his recent speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was clear that time is limited, and even though the topics may require more time, just reaching an understanding of the general outlines provides the duo and their allies with a strong card that enhances Frangieh's chances.Le Drian will be content to hold an election session after his September tour, during which Frangieh is expected to secure more than 65 votes if an agreement with Bassil is reached before Le Drian's return, as anticipated.Exiting the impasse with Jihad Azour, and if the Lebanese Forces party and its allies obstruct the quorum of the second session and prevent Frangieh's election, the opposition will lose a significant point in front of the Lebanese public opinion, as well as its regional and international allies.The duo will achieve a crucial goal of releasing Walid Jumblatt from his commitment not to provoke the Christians, as one of the two major blocs supported Frangieh. The Sunni deputies will naturally feel at ease in declaring their presidential choice.In this context, and based on al-Liwaa's information, there were reports of a meeting between Gebran Bassil and Sleiman Frangieh over dinner to activate the presidential dialogue between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah.The meeting atmosphere was positive and fruitful, according to al-Liwaa's source. If the information about this meeting is correct, we may face positive and influential surprises in the coming weeks.The opposition's statement, issued on Wednesday, was noteworthy as it disrupted the potential Le Drian move upon his return in September.Did the opposition sense the danger of the duo's agreement with Bassil in electing Frangieh, prompting them to elevate the political rhetoric?In the second paragraph of the statement, the Lebanese Forces and those with them used the phrase "negotiation" instead of "dialogue." This term has hostile connotations and is restricted to the president after his election, and among its titles were "the exclusive right to arms" and expanded "administrative and financial decentralization."This statement indicates escalation and a "coup" against the outcomes of the Doha Statement. Is there an external "Pont Neuf," or are those intoxicated by the Kahaleh incident oblivious to their external surroundings?