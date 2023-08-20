Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

Press Highlights
2023-08-20 | 00:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

Political sources highlight the determination of the Strong Lebanon bloc and its leader, MP Gebran Bassil, to continue hindering the government's operations amidst Walid Jumblatt's persistence in criticizing obstruction and the paralysis of legislative and governmental work.

They are preventing ministers from the bloc from attending Cabinet sessions, effectively cornering Prime Minister Najib Mikati and impeding his caretaker government from fulfilling its constitutional and practical duties.

This article was originally published in and translated from the online newspaper Al Anbaa.
This move is aimed at preventing the transfer of presidential powers, currently immobilized by the same party that obstructs the government's work for reasons that are no longer concealed.

Additionally, sources have paused to examine Hezbollah's supportive stance towards Bassil. They perceive a duality in Hezbollah's positions, as it appears to reject the obstruction of the government's work on one hand while simultaneously aligning with Bassil for political motives.

The sources indicate that "the ongoing political discord has propelled the presidential vacuum phase beyond reasonable limits."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Obstructors

Interests

Government

Work

Parties

LBCI Next
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:31

Zelenskyy announces visit to Sweden for talks with government, royal family

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-18

Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-17

American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

LBCI
Middle East News
05:44

Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More