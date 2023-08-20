News
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
2023-08-20 | 00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Political sources highlight the determination of the Strong Lebanon bloc and its leader, MP Gebran Bassil, to continue hindering the government's operations amidst Walid Jumblatt's persistence in criticizing obstruction and the paralysis of legislative and governmental work.
They are preventing ministers from the bloc from attending Cabinet sessions, effectively cornering Prime Minister Najib Mikati and impeding his caretaker government from fulfilling its constitutional and practical duties.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online newspaper Al Anbaa.
This move is aimed at preventing the transfer of presidential powers, currently immobilized by the same party that obstructs the government's work for reasons that are no longer concealed.
Additionally, sources have paused to examine Hezbollah's supportive stance towards Bassil. They perceive a duality in Hezbollah's positions, as it appears to reject the obstruction of the government's work on one hand while simultaneously aligning with Bassil for political motives.
The sources indicate that "the ongoing political discord has propelled the presidential vacuum phase beyond reasonable limits."
