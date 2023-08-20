News
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Press Highlights
2023-08-20 | 01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Amidst the somber events, a glimmer of joyous news emerged from the concluding ceremony of this year's major festivals by the Tourism Ministry.
Minister Walid Nassar announced an uplifting achievement, revealing that 132 festivals have taken place since July, starting with the 10th edition of the touristic Ehmej Festival.
This article was originally published in and translated from the online newspaper Al Anbaa.
This festive occasion was magnificently crowned by the renowned Sultan El-Tarab, George Wassouf, who delivered an unforgettable night of authentic melodies, drawing an audience of five thousand individuals from the Byblos district and neighboring villages.
Nassar further disclosed that the number of visitors to Lebanon has reached an impressive 1.35 million individuals up to Saturday, with 30 percent being foreigners.
To appreciate Wassouf's exceptional talent that has contributed to boosting the tourism sector, Nassar presented him with an honorary shield.
The mayor and the president of the Ehmej Development Association also offered him an honorary shield.
Notably, the festival continues until Sunday night, with the final evening featuring performances by artists Hisham El Hajj and Moeen Sharif.
In another vibrant spectacle, Beirut hosted an immense musical concert featuring Amr Diab on Saturday, which took place off the shore and was attended by thousands of individuals, according to the Al Diyar newspaper.
