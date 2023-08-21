News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
2023-08-21 | 00:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Parliamentary sources have indicated the road ahead for the French President's special envoy to Lebanon, former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, seems politically challenging.
His anticipated visit to Beirut in late September aims to meet with Lebanese MPs in an effort to break through the impasse that has hindered the election of a president.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Arab outlet of Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.
The source explained to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that Le Drian has politically paved his way by sending letters to 38 MPs ahead of his return to Beirut. In these letters, he asked them to address two questions regarding the qualifications the future President should possess and the priorities needed to extricate Lebanon from its ongoing crisis.
However, the source noted that the responses to his request have fallen short of the expected level of engagement.
The parliamentary source pointed out that the French envoy's letters have not garnered any positive reactions. They seemed almost ignored, not because they repeated the content of the Quintet Committee's statement following its meeting in Doha, Qatar, but due to the loosely defined number of MPs involved in responding to Le Drian's messages.
This diverges from his understanding with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who agreed that the number should not exceed 15 MPs representing parliamentary blocs, independents, and Change MPs.
The same source affirmed that Berri holds a different point of view. He had called for dialogue to navigate the presidential stalemate hindering the President's election, asserting that he did not intervene in selecting the deputies included in the messages received from Le Drian.
Berri contented himself with expressing his opinion, hoping the meeting between the French envoy and the deputies would be productive.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
French Envoy
Letters
Lebanese
MP
Limited
Enthusiasm
Next
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice International Film Festival's Impact Award: Variety reports
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice International Film Festival's Impact Award: Variety reports
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
MP Douaihy to LBCI: What remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed with the truck's fall
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
MP Douaihy to LBCI: What remains of the Lebanese state and its institutions collapsed with the truck's fall
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
0
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-20
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Press Highlights
2023-08-20
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-20
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
2023-08-20
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
0
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
0
World News
2023-07-25
Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export
World News
2023-07-25
Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
5
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
6
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
7
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
8
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More