Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

Press Highlights
2023-08-21 | 01:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

A governmental source spoke to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Anbaa" about the "challenges and risks that Lebanon will face in the near future if the political forces represented in the parliament and the government do not accelerate their national role."

"They need to break away from obstruction and raising slogans that fall outside the constitutional framework and are unrelated to the constitution. Instead, these actions are part of fueling political conflict for regional and even personal purposes," it continued.

This article was originally published in and translated from the online Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa.
Responding to a question, the source stated, "The risks are economic and financial. We have been informed by all neighboring and friendly countries, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), that no one will provide a single dollar to assist Lebanon unless we swiftly move to enact laws and reform projects falling under four headlines:

1-    Directly addressing the core issue of governance weakness. Reforms supporting transparency should revolve around enhancing the anti-corruption framework and improving the performance of state-owned institutions, especially in the energy sector. This should include comprehensive auditing of the Banque du Liban (BDL) accounts and the company responsible for electricity supply.

2-    Implementing a public finance strategy that combines deep debt restructuring with credibility-restoring reforms. These reforms should bring sufficient clarity for trajectory prediction, ensure transparency in the public finance framework, and expand the necessary social safety net to protect the most vulnerable groups.

3-    Undertaking comprehensive financial sector restructuring, beginning with upfront recognition of losses incurred by private banks and the BDL, which should be done while safeguarding the protection of small depositors.

4-    Establishing a reliable monetary and exchange system based on unifying multiple exchange rates, accompanied by temporary official capital controls."

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Economic

Financial

Risks

Future

Government

LBCI Next
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-03

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

IMF report sparks discussions at British Embassy's round-table on Lebanon's economic future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-20

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-20

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More